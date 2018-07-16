 


Primus is at Red Rocks on Sunday.EXPAND
Primus is at Red Rocks on Sunday.
Aaron Thackeray

Primus Announces a Second Denver Run in 2018

Kyle Harris | July 16, 2018 | 11:08am
AA

Few bands tap into that perfect mix of jam band and heavy rock that Colorado music fans love like Primus, a familiar presence on the Front Range.

Bassist Les Claypool and his crew of heavy jamming rockers have announced a two-night stand this fall, just months after their May show with Mastodon at Red Rocks.

The concerts will take place at 8 p.m. Sunday, October 7, and Monday, October 8, at the Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue.

Tickets to the sixteen-and-up shows, $69.50 plus fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 20, at AXS.  

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

