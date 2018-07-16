Primus Announces a Second Denver Run in 2018

Few bands tap into that perfect mix of jam band and heavy rock that Colorado music fans love like Primus, a familiar presence on the Front Range.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Bassist Les Claypool and his crew of heavy jamming rockers have announced a two-night stand this fall, just months after their May show with Mastodon at Red Rocks.
The concerts will take place at 8 p.m. Sunday, October 7, and Monday, October 8, at the Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue.
Tickets to the sixteen-and-up shows, $69.50 plus fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 20, at AXS.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!