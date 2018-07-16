Primus Announces a Second Denver Run in 2018

Few bands tap into that perfect mix of jam band and heavy rock that Colorado music fans love like Primus, a familiar presence on the Front Range.

Bassist Les Claypool and his crew of heavy jamming rockers have announced a two-night stand this fall, just months after their May show with Mastodon at Red Rocks.

The concerts will take place at 8 p.m. Sunday, October 7, and Monday, October 8, at the Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue.

Tickets to the sixteen-and-up shows, $69.50 plus fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 20, at AXS.