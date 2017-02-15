Project Pabst Denver Announces Lineup: Ice Cube Will Headline
|
Ice Cube performing at Coachella.
Mathew Tucciarone
The annual festival Project Pabst Denver announced its lineup today, and rapper Ice Cube will be headlining. Also on the bill:
Phantogram
Danny Brown
Kurt Vile and the Violators
Strfkr
Noname
Twin Peaks
Deap Valley
Summer Cannibals
Flint Eastwood
Divers
Tracksuit Wedding
Nuns of Brixton
Dirty Few
Emerald Siam
The festival will take place on Saturday, May 20, on the 2700 block of Larimer Street. For tickets and more information, go to Project Pabst's website.
