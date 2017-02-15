Project Pabst Denver Announces Lineup: Ice Cube Will Headline

EXPAND Ice Cube performing at Coachella. Mathew Tucciarone

The annual festival Project Pabst Denver announced its lineup today, and rapper Ice Cube will be headlining. Also on the bill:

Phantogram

Danny Brown

Kurt Vile and the Violators

Strfkr

Noname

Twin Peaks

Deap Valley

Summer Cannibals

Flint Eastwood

Divers

Tracksuit Wedding

Nuns of Brixton

Dirty Few

Emerald Siam

The festival will take place on Saturday, May 20, on the 2700 block of Larimer Street. For tickets and more information, go to Project Pabst's website.

