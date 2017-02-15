menu

Project Pabst Denver Announces Lineup: Ice Cube Will Headline

Lordi Rocks in Monster Costumes That Evoke Kiss but Are Much Scarier


Project Pabst Denver Announces Lineup: Ice Cube Will Headline

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Ice Cube performing at Coachella.EXPAND
Ice Cube performing at Coachella.
Mathew Tucciarone
The annual festival Project Pabst Denver announced its lineup today, and rapper Ice Cube will be headlining.  Also on the bill:

Phantogram
Danny Brown
Kurt Vile and the Violators
Strfkr
Noname
Twin Peaks
Deap Valley
Summer Cannibals
Flint Eastwood
Divers
Tracksuit Wedding
Nuns of Brixton
Dirty Few
Emerald Siam

The festival will take place on Saturday, May 20, on the 2700 block of Larimer Street. For tickets and more information, go to Project Pabst's website.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

RiNo District
2700 Block of Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

www.rivernorthart.com

