Punk Alert: Rancid and Dropkick Murphys Announce Denver Stop

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid will play Sculpture Park in August. Dropkick Murphys Facebook page

Punk legends Rancid and Dropkick Murphys are hitting the road on the From Boston to Berkeley tour and will be playing Sculpture Park in Denver on Friday, August 11, at 7 p.m.

"This is a dream come true for Dropkick Murphys," said the band's bassist Ken Casey, in a statement. "Hopefully all the people coming to the shows will feel the same way. Rancid gave us our break — Tim signing us to his label, Lars producing our early albums...so much history and great memories. Now, literally sharing the stage together every night. This tour is going to destroy all others this summer!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10, at the Dropkick Murphys and Rancid websites, starting at 10 a.m.

Here's the full list of dates:

7/27/17 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

7/28/17 - Montreal, QC – ’77 (www.77Montreal.com) – on sale TBA

7/29/17 - Toronto, ON - Echo Beach

7/30/17 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/31/17 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

8/2/17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

8/3/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Festival Pier – on sale 3/10 @ Noon ET

8/4/17 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/5/17 – Boston / Brockton, MA - Brockton Fairgrounds

8/6/17 - Brooklyn, NY - Ford Amphitheatre at Coney Island Boardwalk

8/8/17 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/9/17 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion

8/11/17 - Denver, CO - Sculpture Park

8/12/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Saltair

8/13/17 - Nampa, ID – Idaho Center Amphitheatre – on sale 3/10 @ 11:00 AM MT

8/15/17 - Vancouver, BC - UBC Thunderbird Arena

8/16/17 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater at Century Link Field Events Center

8/18/17 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Avila Beach – on sale 3/10 @ Noon PT

8/19/17 - Sacramento, CA - Memorial Auditorium

8/20/17 - Berkeley, CA – The Greek

8/22/17 - Chandler, AZ - Rawhide Event Center

8/24/17 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park In The Park – on sale 3/10 @ 11:00 AM PT

8/25/17 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

8/26/17 – Los Angeles, CA – TBA – on sale TBA

