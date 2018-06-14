Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Quemando

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best musicians to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire asking about their music and their take on the local scene.
Here's what Colorado salsa band Quemando has to say.
Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?
Quemando: Our music is a melting pot of musical genres held together with the backbone of a Latin style of music.
How has Denver influenced your sound?
Because we cater to our clients' musical tastes, we have added the Latin style of music with any and all musical sounds that our listeners like to listen to.
What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in the 2018 music scene?
Because so many people have moved to Denver, the amount of bands has increased a lot, but the amount of musical clubs has only increased a little. What this means is that there is more competition to get into the existing clubs. This means the quality of the product the bands has to offer has to increase to survive and/or move forward.
If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Having more musical venues be built to accommodate the surge of new bands.
What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?
The music of Quemando has evolved to the current product, and it has taken ten years to get where we are. We are excited to share our unique sound with the listeners.
Quemando will perform at the Westword Music Showcase at 1:35 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Stoney's, 1111 Lincoln Street. Get more information and tickets at westwordshowcase.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!