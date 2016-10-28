Raekwon and Ghostface Killah at Budweiser Fear Fest Tonight

Raekwon (pictured) and Ghostface Killah will be at the Budweiser Fear Fest tonight. Aaron Thackeray

Budweiser Fear Fest is about as close to a pop-up haunted house as you'll find in these parts. Located in an old Budweiser bottling plant at 4375 Brighton Boulevard, the late-night music event features zombies from the 13th Floor Haunted House. The event also ran last weekend and featured some of Denver's top DJs, including Paper Diamond. Proceeds from beer sales reportedly went to charity.

Tonight, the Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon and Ghostface Killah will be there from 10:30 p.m. to midnight while Spydatek and Mu$a get things started at 8 p.m. Tomorrow, Lipgloss with DJs Boyhollow and Digg will providing the sounds from 8 p.m. until midnight.

