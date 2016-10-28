Raekwon and Ghostface Killah at Budweiser Fear Fest Tonight
|
Raekwon (pictured) and Ghostface Killah will be at the Budweiser Fear Fest tonight.
Aaron Thackeray
Budweiser Fear Fest is about as close to a pop-up haunted house as you'll find in these parts. Located in an old Budweiser bottling plant at 4375 Brighton Boulevard, the late-night music event features zombies from the 13th Floor Haunted House. The event also ran last weekend and featured some of Denver's top DJs, including Paper Diamond. Proceeds from beer sales reportedly went to charity.
Tonight, the Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon and Ghostface Killah will be there from 10:30 p.m. to midnight while Spydatek and Mu$a get things started at 8 p.m. Tomorrow, Lipgloss with DJs Boyhollow and Digg will providing the sounds from 8 p.m. until midnight.
For more information and times, click here.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Location
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
The Infamous Stringdusters: Big Top Halloween
TicketsFri., Oct. 28, 7:00pm
-
The Summer Set
TicketsFri., Oct. 28, 7:30pm
-
Widespread Panic
TicketsFri., Oct. 28, 8:00pm
-
Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra: "Mozart & Beethoven"
TicketsSun., Nov. 6, 2:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!