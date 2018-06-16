Meet a Westword Music Showcase Artist: Rare Byrd$

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best musicians to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire asking about their music and for their opinions on the local scene.

Here's what Rare Byrd$ has to say.



Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?

Rare Byrd$: We want you to know that what you see and what you hear is "Intended Blur." Also, listen to it. Feel sexy. Go for it. If you like what you hear, lean into it. Flow with it. Otherwise you will hear the abrasiveness we put into it. Like water: go with it or it will wear you down.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Mostly that Denver has showed us what not to do in order to succeed. We are from here. We are actually Denver born and raised. We are band dorks from Thornton and Aurora. You know, we are from the 'burbs just like everyone else "from" Denver.

What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 – good and bad?

TITWRENCH is Queen City's good issue. It's all the dopest homies leveling up all together. Bad issues in the music scene here are drunks and apathy. Also, making a livable wage for music or anything else. Denver is a high plains desert, yet most people don't really understand desert economics.

If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?

We are the change. We are doing it. I would like everyone (makers and listeners) to have more access to amazing sound systems, so the music gets better and calibrated on an international level. I would also like to change rude sound people. It really is a nightmare to deal with on a regular basis. Quality sound can only be tested in the "proof is in the pudding" type of way.

What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?

First off, all of our moms saw it in the paper for weeks. Something printed and advertised like that justifies your art on many levels. I feel like being invited to this type of event reflects how hard we have been working in our hometown. Plus, it will give us a chance to reach people in a much larger demographic than we have access to currently.

Rare Byrd$ will perform at the Westword Music Showcase at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at the Church Basement, 1060 Lincoln Street. Get more information and tickets at westwordshowcase.com.