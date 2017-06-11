Reader: After Roger Waters's Anti-Trump Rant, I Want a Refund

EXPAND Roger Waters at Pepsi Center. Chris Walker

Roger Waters brought his politically-charged, anti-Trump concert to the Pepsi Center, on June 3. It should be no-surpise that the long-politically-active Pink Floyd veteran would take umbrage with the current administration.

Westword's Chris Walker wrote about how Waters's concert was a relentless jab at the president and his supporters, in the review, "Roger Waters Concert Was Offensively Anti-Trump in a Rock-and-Roll Way."

Walker wrote:

"Waters’s show was an utter evisceration of President Donald Trump and American imperialism, so brazenly defiant and offensive that it seemed Waters would have been ecstatic if he succeeded in shocking any Trump sympathizers right out of the arena."



At least one concert goer did feel alienated by Waters's stance.

Jim wrote:

"Thank you Roger Waters for taking my $300.000 to make me a captive participant in your never ending rant against President Trump. Thank you for essentially spoiling a night I had hoped would be a concert to remember. I wonder how you, Roger Waters, would feel if the tables were turned? Would you be happy to sit through a similar self indulgent rant against say Obama or Hillary. No you would not. You would stomp your feet, cry and shout about how such an awful micro aggression has been forced upon you and invaded your "safe space". Fuck you Roger Waters. You had neither the right nor the privilege to ruin my night of entertainment. Yes, you can refund my ticket."

Are rock concerts appropriate places for musicians to express political views? Let us know what you think?

