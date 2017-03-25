Reader: Phish Plus Legal Weed Is the Heaven of Teenage Dreams
|
Phish will play Dick's Sporting Goods Park over Labor Day weekend.
Brandon Marshall
Phish is making a tradition of playing Denver's Dick's Sporting Goods Park over Labor Day weekend, and this year is no exception. And while Colorado has always had a soft spot for the band's jams, legal weed may be making our state's Phish concerts all the more enticing, even heavenly.
At least, that's what one Westword reader, Hooter thinks:
Phish doing three shows in a state where weed is legal. This is the heaven I dreamed about as a teenager.
What do you think: Is Phish plus legal weed heaven or hell?
Related Event
-
Fri., Sep. 1, 7:30pmPhish
Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO
