Reader: Phish Plus Legal Weed Is the Heaven of Teenage Dreams

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, March 20-23


Reader: Phish Plus Legal Weed Is the Heaven of Teenage Dreams

Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 6:06 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Phish will play Dick's Sporting Goods Park over Labor Day weekend.EXPAND
Phish will play Dick's Sporting Goods Park over Labor Day weekend.
Brandon Marshall
A A

Phish is making a tradition of playing Denver's Dick's Sporting Goods Park over Labor Day weekend, and this year is no exception. And while Colorado has always had a soft spot for the band's jams, legal weed may be making our state's Phish concerts all the more enticing, even heavenly.

At least, that's what one Westword reader, Hooter thinks:

Phish doing three shows in a state where weed is legal. This is the heaven I dreamed about as a teenager.

What do you think: Is Phish plus legal weed heaven or hell?

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

