Reader: Props to the Tattered Cover for the Bruce Springsteen Visit
On Wednesday, November 30, an angel from New Jersey graced the Tattered Cover. Bruce Springsteen stopped by the Colfax Avenue outpost to promote his new book, Born to Run. Tickets to the pictures-only event (no autographs or performances), were hard to come by. But for those lucky ticket-holders, it was a once-in-a-lifetime event. Says Mary:
Thank you to the Tattered Cover Book Store!! This was so well run and organized, your staff did an excellent job, with smiles on their faces the whole time! What a fantastic event, and thank you Bruce Springsteen for coming out to Colorado!!!! We love you with all the madness in our soul!!
Responds Brien:
It was almost impossible to get ticket...despite following Bruce since the late 70's....
Related Location
2526 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80206
