Reader: Props to the Tattered Cover for the Bruce Springsteen Visit

Silver Spur Saloon Opening in Former Eck's Saloon Space


Reader: Props to the Tattered Cover for the Bruce Springsteen Visit

Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 5:39 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Reader: Props to the Tattered Cover for the Bruce Springsteen Visit
Brandon Marshall
On Wednesday, November 30, an angel from New Jersey graced the Tattered Cover. Bruce Springsteen stopped by the Colfax Avenue outpost to promote his new book, Born to Run. Tickets to the pictures-only event (no autographs or performances), were hard to come by. But for those lucky ticket-holders, it was a once-in-a-lifetime event. Says Mary:

Thank you to the Tattered Cover Book Store!! This was so well run and organized, your staff did an excellent job, with smiles on their faces the whole time! What a fantastic event, and thank you Bruce Springsteen for coming out to Colorado!!!! We love you with all the madness in our soul!!

Responds Brien:

It was almost impossible to get ticket...despite following Bruce since the late 70's....

Reader: Props to the Tattered Cover for the Bruce Springsteen Visit
Brandon Marshall
miles
Tattered Cover Colfax Avenue
2526 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80206

303-322-7727

www.tatteredcover.com

