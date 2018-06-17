Meet a Westword Music Showcase Artist: Reason the Citizen

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best musicians to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire asking about their music and for their opinions of the local scene.

Here's what Reason the Citizen had to say:

Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?

Reason the Citizen: I create music as a means of expressing my personal experiences in the hope that others can relate to both my struggles and my successes. My music focuses heavily on succeeding in the face of adversity and challenging expectations, which I believe is fundamental for navigating modern society. I refuse to provide listeners with anything else except my genuine self.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Denver has changed my perspective and my approach to how and why I write music. In the past, I wrote primarily in a way that wasn't self-reflective or genuine. Since moving to Denver in 2013, I was forced to face certain realities that were never present in my home town. In my personal experience, Denver represents a moment of clarity and self-realization that is definitely present in the music that I write today.

What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 — good and bad?

The biggest issue Denver musicians face in 2018 is breaking out of the local scene and into the national spotlight. We have a thriving local music community that needs nationwide recognition. Fortunately, Denver has the right amount of talent to make it happen.

If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?

Honestly, I'm pretty damn happy with the Denver music scene.

What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?

I'm most excited about sharing the stage with so many incredible Denver musicians. WMS has been on my list of events to perform at for the last five years, and to be booked in 2018 is an honor. Cheers!

Reason the Citizen will perform at the Westword Music Showcase at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Club Vinyl, 1082 Broadway. Get information and tickets at westwordshowcase.com.