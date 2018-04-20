Nine Places to Celebrate Record Store Day

Music junkies rejoiced when the first Record Store Day happened ten years ago at some 1,400 independently owned record stores around the country. A decade later, the event, which happens on Saturday, April 21, is still going strong, and this year’s list of Record Store Day limited-run special releases is extensive and spans genres. Here’s a roundup of stores in the area that are participating in Record Store Day, as well as some events happening around town.

Twist & Shout wants to help you fit in and buy the right vinyl.

Record Store Day Participating Stores:

Angelo’s CDs & More

937 East Colfax Avenue

16711 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

1959 South Broadway

Angelo's South Broadway and Aurora locations will participate in Record Store Day, and the Colfax outpost will open at 8 a.m. with an art show and live music in the afternoon and evening.

Bart’s Record Shop

1625 Folsom Street, Boulder

Bart’s opens at 7 a.m. and is stocking up on special releases like the Grateful Dead’s four-LP Fillmore West album, which was recorded on February, 27, 1969; Wilco's Live at the Troubadour; David Alexrod's 1968 debut, Song of Innocence; and the National's Boxer Live in Brussels.

Black and Read

7821 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

While Black and Read houses a number of books and games, the Arvada store also carries a wide selection of vinyl. There will be live bands and deals to be had throughout the store.

Chain Reaction Records

8799 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Chain Reaction, which specializes in punk and metal, is throwing a Record Store Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. that includes sales on skateboards and select CDs and vinyl. Live music starts at 5 p.m. with Wet Brain Hooligans, Bottom Bracket, the New Narrative and Clusterfux.

Twist & Shout

2508 East Colfax Avenue

Twist & Shout, which sports a massive selection of vinyl, marks its third decade on Saturday with a daylong celebration. Check out our interview with store owner Paul Epstein talking about the store's history.

Wax Trax

638 East 13th Avenue

The store, which opens at 9 a.m. on Record Store Day, recently posted on its Facebook page, "We like to think, since we have a record store, that every day is a record store day: That's over 14,000 record store days that we've had since November 1978." Wax Trax will be carrying as many vinyl releases as it can cram on the shelves.

Bowman's Vinyl and Lounge bowmansvinylandlounge.com

Record Store Day Parties:

Avanti Food & Beverage

3200 Pecos Street

The modern-day food hall is celebrating Record Store Day with Dogfish Head beer and music from DJ Mystery Sisters. People who bring in a receipt from Twist & Shout Records showing that they purchased a record on Record Store Day, will get $3 off their first pint of 60 Minute IPA or SeaQuench Ale. There will also be a number of RSD giveaways. The free event starts at 2 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

The Black Buzzard

1624 Market Street

The new venue underneath Oskar Blues' latest brewpub will host the free Dogfish Head Record Store Day Vinyl Night with DJ D'Vinyl & Dr. Bouchard at 8 p.m.

Bowman's Vinyl and Lounge

1312 South Broadway

Hailed as Denver's only record store with a full bar, Bowman's is throwing a Record Store Day Party that starts at 8 p.m. with Jon Snodgrass, Nate Valdez, Joel Rossi and Luke Schmaltz, and there's a $7 cover.