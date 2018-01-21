Reader: Red Rocks, Cut Back the EDM and Jam Bands

This week we reported on five bands that have multiple-night stands at Red Rocks. All five were jam, bluegrass or roots acts, and all five play Denver regularly: Avett Brothers, String Cheese Incident, Greensky Bluegrass, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Umphrey's McGee.

Some readers were ticked promoters are giving so much space to jam and EDM acts and not enough to other types of music that sell out quickly.

Amanda writes: