String Cheese Incident on July 21.
String Cheese Incident on July 21.
Brandon Marshall

Reader: Red Rocks, Cut Back the EDM and Jam Bands

Westword Staff | January 21, 2018 | 11:40am
This week we reported on five bands that have multiple-night stands at Red Rocks. All five were jam, bluegrass or roots acts, and all five play Denver regularly: Avett Brothers, String Cheese Incident, Greensky Bluegrass, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Umphrey's McGee.

Some readers were ticked promoters are giving so much space to jam and EDM acts and not enough to other types of music that sell out quickly.

Amanda writes:

These bands are ALWAYS in Denver, either at Red Rocks or the Fillmore (maybe even Ogden and Bluebird). And sometime more then two times a year! Wish they would open up Red Rocks to other bands that should get a chance rather than the same old shit that is always running through Denver/CO! There is more music out there than Jam bands and EDM!

Andrew adds:

I wish more bands with large followings did this more regularly.

And Ross quipped:

Sometimes one night is too many.

Read on for more of our reporting on Red Rocks.

Phantogram is slated to play Red Rocks Amphitheatre in the spring.
Phantogram is slated to play Red Rocks Amphitheatre in the spring.
Brandon Marshall

"Ten of the Best Red Rocks Concerts of Winter and Spring 2018"

Westword

"Following Lawsuit, Red Rocks Trying New Ticketing System for Accessible Seats"

Brandon Marshall

"Twelve Music Videos That Celebrate the Glory of Red Rocks"

From the original story:

"Playing a night at Red Rocks is a bucket-list goal for countless musicians. Playing a two- or three-night stand on the rocks is a benchmark of success that few acts ever achieve.

"While the 2018 season sees major pop, EDM and hip-hop artists coming through town, the bands that have garnered multi-night stands tend to play roots, bluegrass and jam-band music."

Read on for the original story.

