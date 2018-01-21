Reader: Red Rocks, Cut Back the EDM and Jam Bands

This week we reported on five bands that have multiple-night stands at Red Rocks. All five were jam, bluegrass or roots acts, and all five play Denver regularly: Avett Brothers, String Cheese Incident, Greensky Bluegrass, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Umphrey's McGee.
Some readers were ticked promoters are giving so much space to jam and EDM acts and not enough to other types of music that sell out quickly.
Amanda writes:
These bands are ALWAYS in Denver, either at Red Rocks or the Fillmore (maybe even Ogden and Bluebird). And sometime more then two times a year! Wish they would open up Red Rocks to other bands that should get a chance rather than the same old shit that is always running through Denver/CO! There is more music out there than Jam bands and EDM!
Andrew adds:
I wish more bands with large followings did this more regularly.
And Ross quipped:
Sometimes one night is too many.
From the original story:
"Playing a night at Red Rocks is a bucket-list goal for countless musicians. Playing a two- or three-night stand on the rocks is a benchmark of success that few acts ever achieve.
"While the 2018 season sees major pop, EDM and hip-hop artists coming through town, the bands that have garnered multi-night stands tend to play roots, bluegrass and jam-band music."
