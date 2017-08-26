Reader: It's Torture to Get Concert Tickets to Red Rocks

Nobody denies it can be dispiriting to sit in a virtual waiting room, hoping to get Red Rocks concert tickets, only to find out that every seat sold out within minutes of going on sale. Yet that's exactly what happens to Denver concert-goers each year. Who's to blame: the ticket sellers, nefarious bots, or street-side scalpers? Chris Walker's cover story, "Bot and Sold: Who's Really Gobbling Up Red Rocks Tickets," looked into the question, provoking quite a response from readers. Says Mike:

The fact that the companies that sell tickets own the re-sell sites is a problem.. there are tickets available on these re-sell sites the second after they become available for purchase (in some cases I've even seen them listed before they go on sale) and for twice the price or more.. not to mention the slap in the face when they direct you to their re-sell page and show you all the tickets you can now buy for a huge mark up.

Adds McLain:



AXS is the problem. It's torture to get tickets. They do things like making you go through reCAPTCHA Hell BEFORE telling you that there are no tickets available instead of after you have tickets in your cart, to top a huge list of annoyances.