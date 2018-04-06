Video Premiere: Reno Divorce: "She's in Love With the Avenue"

Reno Divorce frontman Brent Loveday came up with the idea for the song “She’s in Love with the Avenue” (from the band’s most recent effort, Ship of Fools) about six years ago when he saw a young couple perusing the aisles at a custom car show.

“The guy was a greaser, about nineteen or twenty years old, and the girl seemed kind of like a square in comparison,” he says. “Even though the guy looked like a greaser, he was ‘green to the scene,’ as if he was still cultivating his look and style by taking cues from the old-timers. She was quietly in tow, not really uninterested, but bookish and shy in comparison to the usual pinup and rockabetty girls that are at car shows like this one. I could tell they both were in awe of the custom cars and music from the bands who were playing.”

Loveday says he was sitting back, taking in the scene when he saw some seasoned vets circling the girl like vultures.