Renovated Dillon Amphitheater Attracts World-Class Bands

With mountain views, cool lake breezes and live music encompassing a range of musicians from tribute bands to Grammy winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, there is a lot to love about the new Dillon Amphitheater.
An easy drive from Denver, the venue just underwent a major remodel and expanded its concert options.
The town of Dillon invested around $9.7 million to renovate the venue. Funding came from a variety of sources, including the town’s general fund, a loan, and grants from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Summit County Government and the Summit Foundation.
The venue improved its backstage with additional storage, better loading capabilities and green rooms for performers. Throughout the amphitheater, the number of restrooms grew from four to 22 for women. Concessions and a festival plaza were added, and the slope was reduced on the grassy portion of the amphitheater.
“The Town of Dillon wanted to retain the character of the amphitheater as an intimate, accessible and friendly venue,” says Dillon’s Marketing and Communications Director Kerstin Anderson. “We have seen music as a driver for tourism and economic vitality and based on the popularity of the venue, decided to reinvest in the Amphitheater in order to provide a great guest experience.”
Dillon continues to offer a free summer concert series on Friday and Saturday nights. Performances range from Denver-based Eagles tribute band, the Long Run, to Grammy nominated DeVotchKa and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelilc.
The price for all that? Free. But this year the amphitheater added a few ticketed events: On July 17, String Cheese Incident performed the first of two such concerts. The Wicked Divas will play alongside the Colorado Symphony at another ticketed event later this summer.
With Colorado's Front Range experiencing a boom in live music, the Dillon Amphitheater offers Denver residents a chance to see music in the mountains.
“We’re not here to compete with Red Rocks but to support musicians as they come to Colorado,” says Anderson.
For a list of summer concerts, visit the town of Dillon's website.
