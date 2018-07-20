Renovated Dillon Amphitheater Attracts World-Class Bands

With mountain views, cool lake breezes and live music encompassing a range of musicians from tribute bands to Grammy winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, there is a lot to love about the new Dillon Amphitheater.

An easy drive from Denver, the venue just underwent a major remodel and expanded its concert options.

The town of Dillon invested around $9.7 million to renovate the venue. Funding came from a variety of sources, including the town’s general fund, a loan, and grants from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Summit County Government and the Summit Foundation.