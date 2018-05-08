Five Retirement Tours of Music Icons Hitting Denver

For five decades, Baby Boomer musicians have been hitting the highway, delivering the sounds of a generation to arenas across the country. While some aging artists seem committed to never coming off the road and likely kicking the bucket on stage (ahem, Bob Dylan's Never Ending Tour), several music icons have declared 2018 as the year to put their tour bus out to pasture. In January, Neil Diamond announced that he would no longer tour after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, promising to continue studio work and thanking his fans for making his career "so good, so good, so good." Other musicians are taking one last victory lap before settling into retirement, and five of the biggest names have already confirmed stops in Denver on the way out.

Paul Simon performed a sold-out show at Red Rocks, on June 28, 2017. Miles Chrisinger

Paul Simon

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

"Showbiz doesn't hold any interest for me," Paul Simon told the New York Times in June 2016, and now he is officially wrapping up the part of his career that involves live performance. The 76-year-old Graceland singer-songwriter has embarked on "Homeward Bound - The Farewell Tour," which he describes as bringing his long career to "its natural end" — and proves wrong those who thought he would never quit, including Westword.

Slayer performed at 1STBANK Center on August 2, 2017. Miles Chrisinger

Slayer

Saturday, August 18, 2018

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Thrash-metal band Slayer has stayed active and relevant for nearly forty years, but even its end has been a long time coming. In 2016, singer-bassist Tom Araya said it was "time to collect my pension. ... It just gets harder and harder to come back out on the road" (Loudwire via Blabbermouth). There are no plans to release a new album before the disbandment.