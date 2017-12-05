Grizzly Bear Survives Casa Bonita, Then Melts Faces at the Ogden

“That was fucked-up good,” a stoned-looking guy said to me as soon as Grizzly Bear finished its encore and the house lights in the Ogden Theatre came on. “I’m here alone and just had to tell someone,” he added.

I’d never heard the phrase “fucked-up good” before, but I had to agree with Cheech: What we’d witnessed from Grizzly Bear was pretty great.

For roughly an hour and a half on Sunday, December 3, those fortunate enough to be at the first of Grizzly Bear’s two sold-out shows in Denver were taken for a ride — with the band expertly behind the wheel. In terms of setting, it actually felt like we were all inside a bear’s den; while the Ogden Theatre already feels like a cave, that look was emphasized by curved, rumpled curtains that gave the illusion of granite rocks framing the band on stage.