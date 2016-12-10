Rhinoceropolis: Ten Stories About the Legendary DIY Space
Tom Murphy
A fire at DIY space Ghost Ship in Oakland, California, that killed 36 people has thrust similar artistic communities around the country into the spotlight, and not necessarily for the better. On Thursday, December 8, the Denver Fire Department inspected DIY space Rhinoceropolis and found a variety of code violations. Five artists who had been living there were evicted.
Tom Murphy
1. Rhinoceropolis in Photos: The Early Years
Tom Murphy
2. A History of DIY Landmark Rhinoceropolis
Tom Murphy
3. Rhinoceropolis and Glob In Photos: The Current Era
Tom Murphy
4. Ghost Ship Tragedy Makes Supporting DIY Spaces Especially Important
Tom Murphy
5. As Denver Transforms, Rhinoceropolis Remains the Heart of the Underground
Ken Hamblin III
6. Musician and Urban Planning Expert on the Economic and Social Value of DIY Spaces
Google Maps
7. Storied DIY Space Rhinoceropolis Lives — So Enjoy It While It Lasts
Rhinoceropolis
8. Why Rhinoceropolis Is Hosting a Public Transportation-Themed Dance Party
Tom Murphy
9. Rhinoceropolis gets a new lease on life
Brandon Marshall
10. There Are No More "First-Ever" Art or Music Festivals in Denver
Related Location
3553 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
www.facebook.com/rhinoceropolis
