Rhinoceropolis: Ten Stories About the Legendary DIY Space

Tom Murphy

A fire at DIY space Ghost Ship in Oakland, California, that killed 36 people has thrust similar artistic communities around the country into the spotlight, and not necessarily for the better. On Thursday, December 8, the Denver Fire Department inspected DIY space Rhinoceropolis and found a variety of code violations. Five artists who had been living there were evicted.

Catch up on the history of the famed RiNo venue, and continue followingWestword for more coverage of DIY venues in and around Denver.

Tom Murphy

1. Rhinoceropolis in Photos: The Early Years

Tom Murphy

2. A History of DIY Landmark Rhinoceropolis

Tom Murphy

3. Rhinoceropolis and Glob In Photos: The Current Era

Tom Murphy

4. Ghost Ship Tragedy Makes Supporting DIY Spaces Especially Important

Tom Murphy

5. As Denver Transforms, Rhinoceropolis Remains the Heart of the Underground

Ken Hamblin III

6. Musician and Urban Planning Expert on the Economic and Social Value of DIY Spaces

Google Maps

7. Storied DIY Space Rhinoceropolis Lives — So Enjoy It While It Lasts

Rhinoceropolis

8. Why Rhinoceropolis Is Hosting a Public Transportation-Themed Dance Party

Tom Murphy

9. Rhinoceropolis gets a new lease on life

Brandon Marshall

10. There Are No More "First-Ever" Art or Music Festivals in Denver