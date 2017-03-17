Riot Fest Cancels Denver Festival After Leader Sean McKeough's Death
|
Fans wait for doors to open before the start of the 2015 Riot Fest Music Festival on August 28.
Brandon Marshall
As AEG and Superfly entertain hosting a massive music festival in Denver and another one is slated to take place in the River North neighborhood, other music festivals are leaving the city. Last week we reported that the Gathering of the Juggalos would not take place in Denver this year because it could not find the right venue. Today, Riot Fest announced it's cancelling its 2017 Denver festival.
The organization made the decision in the wake of the death of Sean McKeough, one of the group's leaders. "He was an integral part of our team and it has been difficult to envision a Riot Fest without him," organizers stated on the Riot Fest website.
The festival, which hopes to eventually return to Colorado, will go on in Chicago, September 15-17.
Here is the festival's full statement:
To all of our Fans and Patrons,
First and foremost, thank you for your support, loyalty, and enthusiasm regarding Riot Fest’s endeavors – you are the lifeblood that keeps us going!
As many of you know, the Riot Fest family lost one of its leaders late last year: our beloved Sean McKeough. Riot Mike’s partner, Sean, was a fearless leader who worked tirelessly to plan, organize and execute the production of our festivals each year. He was an integral part of our team and it has been difficult to envision a Riot Fest without him.
This September will see our 13th Riot Fest in Chicago and we are very excited to share another year here with you. It saddens us to say, however, that we will not be able to return to Denver in 2017. Without Sean’s massive contributions, taking on more than one festival this year is, unfortunately, simply not possible. That said, we hope our absence from Denver is only temporary.
To all of our friends in Denver, we love you and we appreciate you making us feel at home in your amazing city. We can never thank you enough for embracing us as you did, and we hope to see as many of you as possible in Chicago this September!
To our Chicago perennials and all who have or will travel to the fest – we owe it to Sean to throw the absolute best festival we can and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.
We appreciate your continued support & can’t wait to unveil the Riot Fest 2017 lineup, so stay tuned. Hope to see you in Chicago.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!