Riot Fest Cancels Denver Festival After Leader Sean McKeough's Death

As AEG and Superfly entertain hosting a massive music festival in Denver and another one is slated to take place in the River North neighborhood, other music festivals are leaving the city. Last week we reported that the Gathering of the Juggalos would not take place in Denver this year because it could not find the right venue. Today, Riot Fest announced it's cancelling its 2017 Denver festival.

The organization made the decision in the wake of the death of Sean McKeough, one of the group's leaders. "He was an integral part of our team and it has been difficult to envision a Riot Fest without him," organizers stated on the Riot Fest website.

The festival, which hopes to eventually return to Colorado, will go on in Chicago, September 15-17.

Here is the festival's full statement: