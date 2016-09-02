menu

Riot Fest, Phish and the Best Concerts in Denver Over Labor Day Weekend

American Babies Keep Progressive Americana Fresh and Organic


Friday, September 2, 2016 at 5:54 a.m.
By Westword Music
Welcome to Riot Fest.
Aaron Thackeray
A slew of bands will perform this weekend at Riot Fest, which starts tonight at the National Western Complex. The lineup includes acts like Jane's Addiction (performing Ritual De Lo Habitual), Death Cab for Cutie, Deftones, Ween, Sleater-Kinney, the Original Misfits, Nas and many more. Phish returns for its annual three-night Labor Day run at Dick's Sporting Goods Park while A Taste of Colorado has live music from Blues Traveler, Taylor Dayne, Boyz II Men and more throughout the weekend at Civic Center Park. The Labor Day weekend lineup also includes the Mad Decent Block Party at Red Rocks, Gregory Alan Isakov at Red Rocks and Smokey Robinson at Fiddler's Green. See the full list of our picks below. 

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Riot Fest (also September 3 and 4) 
$99.98 and up, 11 a.m. National Western Complex

Phish (also September 3 and 4) 
$49.95/$65, 7:30 p.m. Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Atmosphere
$39.95, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

A Taste of Colorado 
Free, 11:30 a.m. Civic Center Park

JAS Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience: Train and Andy Grammer
$59.95-$79.95, 5 p.m. Snowmass Town Park

The Gipsy Kings
$49.50-$99.50, 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre

The Aquabats
$20-$23, 9 p.m. Summit Music Hall

Wolf Fest (also September 3) 
$20-$150, 6 p.m. Buffalo Rose

Against Me! 
$25, 10 p.m. Marquis Theater

Rachelle Ferrell
$35-$45, 7 p.m Soiled Dove Underground

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Smokey Robinson & the Colorado Symphony
$20-$89.50, 7:30 p.m. Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Mad Decent Block Party
$49.95, 3 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Copper Country (also September 4)
Free, 12 p.m. Copper Mountain Resort

JAS Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience: The Killers and Thievery Corporation
$69.95-$89.95, 8 p.m. Snowmass Town Park

Lagwagon
$20-$23, 9 p.m. Summit Music Hall

Rocky Votolato
$13-$15, 8 p.m hi-dive

Thursday
$25, 10 p.m. Marquis Theater

Mile High Soul Club 8th Anniversary
$5, 9 p.m. Syntax Physic Opera

Vail Jazz Party (also September 4 and 5) 
$55-$450, times vary, Vail Square 

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

KS 107.5 All Stars 2016
$15-$129, 5 p.m. Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Gregory Alan Isakov
$38.95-$45, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

JAS Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience: Stevie Wonder and Duran Duran
$79.95-$109.95, 2 p.m. Snowmass Town Park

Foreigner
$36-$46, 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens

Toto
$39.50-$65, 7:30 p.m Paramount Theatre

Me First & the Gimme Gimmes
$20-$23, 9 p.m. Summit Music Hall

Bayonne
$10/$12, 9 p.m Lost Lake Lounge

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Sammy Hagar and the Circle
$35-$69.50, 8 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

