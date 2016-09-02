Riot Fest, Phish and the Best Concerts in Denver Over Labor Day Weekend
|
Welcome to Riot Fest.
Aaron Thackeray
A slew of bands will perform this weekend at Riot Fest, which starts tonight at the National Western Complex. The lineup includes acts like Jane's Addiction (performing Ritual De Lo Habitual), Death Cab for Cutie, Deftones, Ween, Sleater-Kinney, the Original Misfits, Nas and many more. Phish returns for its annual three-night Labor Day run at Dick's Sporting Goods Park while A Taste of Colorado has live music from Blues Traveler, Taylor Dayne, Boyz II Men and more throughout the weekend at Civic Center Park. The Labor Day weekend lineup also includes the Mad Decent Block Party at Red Rocks, Gregory Alan Isakov at Red Rocks and Smokey Robinson at Fiddler's Green. See the full list of our picks below.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Riot Fest (also September 3 and 4)
$99.98 and up, 11 a.m. National Western Complex
Phish (also September 3 and 4)
$49.95/$65, 7:30 p.m. Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Atmosphere
$39.95, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
A Taste of Colorado
Free, 11:30 a.m. Civic Center Park
JAS Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience: Train and Andy Grammer
$59.95-$79.95, 5 p.m. Snowmass Town Park
The Gipsy Kings
$49.50-$99.50, 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre
The Aquabats
$20-$23, 9 p.m. Summit Music Hall
Wolf Fest (also September 3)
$20-$150, 6 p.m. Buffalo Rose
Against Me!
$25, 10 p.m. Marquis Theater
Rachelle Ferrell
$35-$45, 7 p.m Soiled Dove Underground
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Smokey Robinson & the Colorado Symphony
$20-$89.50, 7:30 p.m. Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Mad Decent Block Party
$49.95, 3 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Copper Country (also September 4)
Free, 12 p.m. Copper Mountain Resort
JAS Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience: The Killers and Thievery Corporation
$69.95-$89.95, 8 p.m. Snowmass Town Park
Lagwagon
$20-$23, 9 p.m. Summit Music Hall
Rocky Votolato
$13-$15, 8 p.m hi-dive
Thursday
$25, 10 p.m. Marquis Theater
Mile High Soul Club 8th Anniversary
$5, 9 p.m. Syntax Physic Opera
Vail Jazz Party (also September 4 and 5)
$55-$450, times vary, Vail Square
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
KS 107.5 All Stars 2016
$15-$129, 5 p.m. Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Gregory Alan Isakov
$38.95-$45, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
JAS Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience: Stevie Wonder and Duran Duran
$79.95-$109.95, 2 p.m. Snowmass Town Park
Foreigner
$36-$46, 7:30 p.m. Hudson Gardens
Toto
$39.50-$65, 7:30 p.m Paramount Theatre
Me First & the Gimme Gimmes
$20-$23, 9 p.m. Summit Music Hall
Bayonne
$10/$12, 9 p.m Lost Lake Lounge
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Sammy Hagar and the Circle
$35-$69.50, 8 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
