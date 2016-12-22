menu

Rioting Crowds and Teargas When Jethro Tull Played, and Other Red Rocks Lore

Rioting Crowds and Teargas When Jethro Tull Played, and Other Red Rocks Lore

Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 5:15 a.m.
By Karl Christian Krumpholz
Karl Christian Krumpholz
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

