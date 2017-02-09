Rise Against, Alice Cooper and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
|
Alice Cooper headlines the Paramount Theatre in June.
Brandon Marshall
Rise Against and Deftones will co-headline the Pepsi Center on Friday, June 30, with Thrice and Frank Iero & the Patience opening; tickets ($45-$59.50) go on sale Friday, February 10, at 10 a.m.
Silversun Pickups are set to play two shows in the area: Saturday, April 22, at the Boulder Theater, and Sunday, April 23, at the Ogden Theatre. Tickets for both shows are $36.50 and go on sale Friday, February 10, at 10 a.m.
Alice Cooper returns to the Paramount Theatre on Monday, June 12; tickets ($49.50-$85) go on sale on Friday, February 10, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
As It Is: With Roam, Greyscale, Sleep On It, Sat., May 6, 6 p.m., $13-$15.
Commoner: With Ziion, ALONE, Victim Culture, Wed., March 22, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
The Dear Hunter: Sun., May 21, 7 p.m., $10.39-$22.
Gang of Thieves: Wed., March 15, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Ides of Mae: With Arwen & the Mega Reset, Fri., March 10, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
The Jig: With WASTE, Headrush, Soul Vice, Sun., March 19, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
The Murder Tour: Feat. Boondox, Blaze, Lex the Hex Master, Gritty Musick and more, Sun., May 14, 7 p.m., $16-$21.
Okilly Dokilly: With Beatallica, Thu., May 11, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Suffocation: With Revocation, Withered, Fri., June 9, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
Texas Hippie Coalition: Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $17-$20.
Twisted Insane: Fri., June 23, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Colony House: With Knox Hamilton, Wed., April 5, 8 p.m., $15.
Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers: Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $10-$15
Joe Pug and Anais Mitchell: Sun., April 30, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
Of Montreal: Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $20.
25th Annual Microbreweries for the Environment: Feat. the Brothers Comatose with special guests the Drunken Hearts and Chain Station, Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $25.
Kung Fu: One original set and one Steely Dan set, Sat., April 15, 8:30 p.m., free before 9 p.m./ $5 after.
Silversun Pickups: Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $36.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
The Grateful Ball: Feat. the Travelin' McCourys with Drew Emmitt, Andy Thorn, Greg Garrison (Leftover Salmon) and Adam Aijala (Yonder Mountain String Band) and special guests, Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $25/$30.
Spread the Word Colorado Music Festival: Ft. Skydyed, Lucid Vision, Spectacle, the Orcastrator, Midnight Pressure, Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $10/$20.
Blondie and Garbage: With John Doe and Exene Cervenka, Sun., July 16, 7:30 p.m., $35-$89.50
The Grateful Ball: Feat. the Travelin' McCourys with Drew Emmitt (Leftover Salmon), Andy Thorn (Leftover Salmon), Adam Aijala (Yonder Mountain String Band) and Greg Garrison (Leftover Salmon), Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $25.
Cave Singers: Tue., July 25, 8 p.m., $15.
Chastity Belt: With Tella Novella, Tue., March 21, 7 p.m., $12.
Verses the Inevitable: Sat., May 13, 9 p.m., $10.
Desiigner: Thu., April 13, 9 p.m., $25.
Charly Bliss: With See Through Dresses, Tue., May 2, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Okilly Dokilly: With Beatallica, Fri., May 12, 7 p.m., $12/$14.
Day Wave: Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Just Enough Food: With Your Relatives, Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Lights and Music Collective: Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The New Narrative: With the Lurchers, Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Redd Kross: Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Sam Outlaw: With Michaela Anne, Tue., May 16, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
UB40: Featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey. With Matisyahu and Raging Fyah, Fri., July 21, 6 p.m., $25-$75.
Happyness: Mon., June 5, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Avec Sans: Sat., April 29, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Frank Iero & the Patience: With Dave Hause and The Mermaid, Thu., May 4, 7 p.m., $15-$20.
The Garden: With Fat Tony, Tue., April 4, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Okilly Dokilly: With Beatallica, Sat., May 13, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Raven Black: Thu., March 23, 7 p.m., $12.
Xenia Rubinos: Sun., March 26, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Zakk Sabbath: With Beastmaker, Sun., June 4, 8 p.m., $25-$28.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
The Greatest Generation: With In My Room, Bedford Falls, Violet's Gun, Sun., March 26, 7 p.m., $10.
Postcards: With Maddie’s Changed, Bedford Falls, Wait and Shackle, Rain in July, Wed., March 8, 7 p.m., $10.
Hyper Future Tour: Feat. Eptic, Must Die! and Gentlemen's Club, Sat., April 29, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
Silversun Pickups: Sun., April 23, 8 p.m., $36.50
Bob Mould (solo electric): Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $27.
Alice Cooper: Mon., June 12, 8 p.m., $49.50-$85.
Lady Gaga: Tue., Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m., $45-$225
Rise Against and Deftones: With Thrice and Frank Iero & the Patience, Fri., June 30, 6:30 p.m., $45-$59.50.
Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA: Benefit concert for Colorado Public TV 12 (PBS), Thu., June 15, 8-10 p.m., $38.50.
Diana Krall with the Colorado Symphony: Tue., July 18, 8 p.m., $49.50-$109.50.
Glass Animals: With Little Dragon, Wed., July 26, 7 p.m., $39.95-$45.
Michael Franti & Spearhead: With Trevor Hall and Hirie, Thu., July 13, 6:30 p.m., $44.95-$55.
Muse: With Thirty Seconds to Mars, Mon., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., $59.50-$99.50.
Sam Hunt: With Maren Morris, Chris Janson, Ryan Follese, Mon., Aug. 21, 7 p.m.; Tue., Aug. 22, 7 p.m., $39.50 - $55.50.
Morgan James: Tue., June 20, 7:30 p.m., $15.
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes: Sun., May 7, 6:30 p.m., $20-$22.
Nerd Prom 2017: Nerds Unite!: Featuring Andy Rok & The Real Deal, MC Lars, Mega Ran, Rocket Surgeons, DJ boyhollow. Hosted by Rick and Alf (93.3), Sat., April 8, 7 p.m., $10-$50.
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore: Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $28/$30.
The Heresies: Thu., April 20, 7:30 p.m., $10.
Olivia Mainville & the Aquatic Troupe: With Jack & the Bear, Thu., March 9, 7:30 p.m., $10.
