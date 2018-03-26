 


Rise Against announced its Mourning in Amerika Tour.EXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

Rise Against, Anti-Flag and AFI Announce Tour, Colorado Concert

Westword Staff | March 26, 2018 | 10:55am
AA

The political punk band Rise Against will embark on the Mourning in Amerika Tour, which includes a Denver stop, with Anti-Flag and AFI.

The tour launches at the ’77 Montréal punk festival on July 27 and ends in Irvine, California, on September 30.

The Colorado concert will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, at 7 p.m., Saturday, September 15.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, March 30, and can be purchased online at Live Nation and AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Below is a full list of tour dates:

7.28 | Toronto, ON | RBC Echo Beach
7.29 | Portland, ME | State Theatre, Portland, Maine
7.31 | Worcester, MA | Worcester Palladium
8.01 | Brooklyn, NY | Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
8.03 | Uncasville, CT | Avalon Mohegan Sun
8.04 | Philadelphia, PA | The Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
8.05 | Asbury Park, NJ | Stone Pony Summer Stage
8.07 | Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater
8.09 | Niagara Falls, NY | The Rapids Theater, Niagara Falls, U.S.A.
9.06 | Minneapolis, MN | The Armory
9.09 | Nashville, TN | Marathon Music Works
9.11 | Austin, TX | Stubb's Austin
9.12 | Houston, TX | Revention Music Center
9.13 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
9.15 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre
9.16 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Complex
9.17 | Garden City, ID | Revolution Concert House & Event Center
9.19 | Bozeman, MT | Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
9.20 | Calgary, AB | Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
9.21 | Edmonton, AB | Edmonton EXPO Centre
9.23 | Vancouver, BC | PNE/Playland
9.24 | Seattle, WA | WaMu Theater
9.25 | Portland, OR | Crystal Ballroom
9.28 | Concord, CA | Concord Pavilion
9.29 | Santa Barbara, CA | Santa Barbara Bowl
9.30 | Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre

