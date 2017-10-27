Ritual Noize Fights Addiction and Supports Goth Music in Denver

"Music saved my life as an adolescent," says AJ Ritual, founder of the Denver goth collective Ritual Noize. "If it weren't for music, I probably would have overdosed on drugs or committed suicide. It was the only thing positive I had to deal with my depression and anxiety growing up. I now feel like I owe it to the music to book the bands, play the songs, promote the shows, create the album-release parties and honor what truly saved my ass as a kid – especially dark alternative music. That was the medicine that got me over so much."

Ritual started booking shows in Albuquerque and soon decided he wanted to move to a place where he could book larger events. He also wanted a change of scenery to help kick his addictions.

"Ritual Noize got started when I moved to Denver about seven years ago," he says. "I was fighting drug addiction and alcoholism, and I decided that a geographic change would cure me. It didn't, but I did find help, and I recovered. And now my drug of choice is music. Sounds super-cheesy, but I live this life 100 percent. I've been clean and sober for six years."