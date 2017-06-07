On the Road Again? 25 Packing Secrets From Touring Musicians

Kevin Greenspon at Facility in Buffalo, New York, in 2013. Justin Goetz

Ten-week tours are usually financed by record labels. Not so for Denver-based DIY musician Jacob Isaacs, performing as J. Hamilton Isaacs, who will be joining Los Angeles-based artist Kevin Greenspon for a ten-week U.S. tour. While Isaacs has only gone on shorter jaunts, Greenspon has been on the road for months at a time. Both have invaluable advice about what road-trippers should bring to make their vehicles a home away from home and what musicians need to make tour all it's cracked up to be (but too often isn't).

Okay...a few things are pretty obvious: Bring a laptop, a cell phone, credit cards for emergencies, a list of confirmed shows, chargers, merch to sell and AAA coverage. But we asked the artists to dig deeper into their luggage to help us figure out what stuff they'll be taking along to make their tour a success. And along the ride, we got some pretty good tips — not just for touring musicians, but for anybody hitting the highway.

Tire Pressure Gauge

The weight of a vehicle's load and heat fluctuations can have an effect on gas mileage, stopping distance, tire life span and safety, says Greenspon. A tire pressure gauge is a must!

Self-Inflating Camping Pad

Soft couches wreak havoc on the spine. Why not opt for a more consistent and reliable surface upon which to crash?

Rechargeable USB battery and GPS

A rechargeable USB battery comes in handy, as does an actual GPS, since phones aren't always reliable away from cities and can be dangerously distracting.

Dash Mount

Dash mounts help you safely access your phone, be it for work, music or directions. "Seeing people tilt their heads down to look at map directions or write messages in their lap every time I drive just bums me out," says Greenspon. "People can die from a few seconds of someone looking down."

Aero Press

This is the perfect way to make coffee and tea on the road!

Bag of coffee beans. Tom Murphy

Bag of Coffee Beans

Gas station coffee is the worst. “I prefer a washed light roast from Huckleberry Roasters," says Isaacs. "In my opinion, the light roast preserves the flavor and character of the bean more than a darker roast.”

Camp Stove

Boil water. Heat food.

Coffee grinder. Tom Murphy

Coffee Grinder

You have to grind those beans somehow.

Mug Tom Murphy

Coffee/Tea Mug

And you need something to put your coffee and tea into.

Earl Grey Tea (loose)

Tea bags are second-rate. Stick to the loose stuff, and make that Grey...Earl Grey.

Ear Plugs

Of course it's good to protect your ears while playing a show. But what if your tourmate is a snorer? Save the relationship: Plug it in.

Electric Clippers

Hair doesn't cut itself.

Flip-Flops:

Foot rot is a road-trip hazard. Keep your feet in your shoes, and sooner or later they'll stink up the van – especially in summer. Flip-flops are more comfortable and air out more quickly than sneakers.

Folding Chair

We all need to sit.

Incense Tom Murphy

Incense

Whether you need better-smelling air or a peaceful environment, incense helps. “I prefer Song of India's India Temple incense," says Isaacs.

Lapis Lazuli Tom Murphy

Meditation Stones

"Lapis Lazuli is supposed to release creativity and Labradorite to foster harmony and courtesy, both conducive to a good tour," says Isaacs. And conducive to a good road trip!

Read on for more road-trip tips from Isaacs and Greenspon.