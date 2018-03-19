Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie Tickets Go on Sale This Week

Twins of Evil, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson's national tour, will be coming to Denver this summer, and tickets go on sale this week.
The artists will play from their most recent albums: Zombie's The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration December and Manson's Heaven Upside Down.
The 29-city tour begins in Detroit on July 11 and hits Denver at 7 p.m. on August 20 at the Pepsi Center.
Fan presale began today, March 19, at 10 a.m.; general sales begin Saturday, March 24, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased Live Nation's website.
