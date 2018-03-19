Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie Tickets Go on Sale This Week

Marilyn Manson performed at the Fillmore Auditorium on January 20.

Twins of Evil, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson's national tour, will be coming to Denver this summer, and tickets go on sale this week.

The artists will play from their most recent albums: Zombie's The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration December and Manson's Heaven Upside Down.