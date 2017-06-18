Rock Out at the Westword Music Showcase at Stoney's

Punk, Metal and Rock bands play Stoney's during Westword Music Showcase. Phillip Poston

You'd be hard-pressed to find a spot in Denver that has more hometown pride than Stoney's Bar and Grill. The locally owned sports/music bar has long been central Denver's gathering spot, a place to see local music, enjoy great food or catch the game on one of thirty HD TVs.

The space itself has a welcoming atmosphere, with 150-year-old barn wood, exposed brick walls, and a ski gondola that's been converted into a booth. But Stoney's also values the importance of reducing its carbon footprint, and is Certified Green Business.

For the Westword Music Showcase on Saturday, June 24, Stoney's will have two stages hosting rock music ranging from garage punk to heavy metal. The Main Stage will have sets from Quantum Creep, the Savage Blush, Television Generation, the Nuns of Brixton, the Velveteers, Slow Caves and iZCALLi, while the South Stage will present Wild Lives, the Corner Girls, Emerald Siam, Lollygags, Los Retro 45, Eldren and Pandas & People.

See below for the lists of set times for the two stages.

Stoney's Main Stage

12:40-1:20 p.m.

Quantum Creep

1:35-2:15

The Savage Blush

2:30-3:10

Television Generation

3:25-4:05

The Nuns Of Brixton

4:20-5:00

The Velveteers

5:15-5:55

Slow Caves

6:10-6:50

iZCALLi

Stoney's South Stage

Noon-12:40 p.m.

Wild Lives

12:55-1:35

The Corner Girls

1:50-2:30

Emerald Siam

2:45-3:25

Lollygags

3:40-4:20

Los Retro 45

4:35-5:15

Eldren

5:30-6:10

Pandas & People

Don't miss these sets from Denver's best rock, punk and metal bands at Stoney's, 1111 Lincoln Street, June 24. For savings, check out the Showcase Squad Pack, which includes four general admission tickets at a discounted rate for a limited time only. A GA ticket gets you access to all of the participating venues, including the two outdoor stages, as well as the merchandise village. Buy your Showcase Squad Pack here.

