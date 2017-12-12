A TV Cut Rocky RamJett's Neck at His First Show

“We were playing at the Mercury Cafe with CementHead and Sick ’Em Fifi. All of us in Glad Hand decided that we were going to wear crazy, creepy costumes to go with our crazy, creepy music. John Getter, the guitar player, was dressed up as a creepy cowboy with a Michael Myers Halloween mask. Singer Dave Spurvey looked like a grasshopper with his face wrapped in green cellophane. And Mark White, the drummer, had what looked like bloody pantyhose with chains for hair pulled over his face.



“I took apart a small TV set and cut a hole in the bottom of it. My drummer convinced me to wear it on my head with a cow costume, complete with flaccid utters. After the show, we stripped the screws trying to get the very uncomfortable TV set off of my head. The jagged hole in the bottom of the set cut up my neck. It must’ve taken a couple hours to finally be free from that uncomfortable plastic box.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

Even after all that, I’m still constantly coming up with new costumes to force my band to wear.”

The Fabulous Boogienauts’ New Year’s Eve Disco Ball Party will be at 3 Kings Tavern. They’ll play all night, with no cover.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.