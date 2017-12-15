 


Robbie Folks is among the early acts announced for the 2018 RockyGrass Festival.EXPAND
Andy Goodwin

RockyGrass Begins to Roll Out Its 2018 Lineup

Westword Staff | December 15, 2017 | 9:48am
RockyGrass, the annual bluegrass festival that has helped turn Colorado into a hotbed of progressive bluegrass acts for nearly five decades, announced its initial 2018 lineup today, Friday December 15.

The David Grisman Quintet, Old & In the Gray, Hot Rice and Robbie Fulks are a handful of the acts topping the list.

The other acts announced thus far include:

Hot Rize
Old & In the Gray
Sam Bush Bluegrass Band
The David Grisman Quintet presents “Hot Dawg”
Steep Canyon Rangers
Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Sierra Hull, Missy Raines & Molly Tuttle
Peter Rowan
Balsam Range
Jeff Austin Band
Robbie Fulks
Richie & Rosie
The Cleverlys
Jeff Scroggins & Colorado
Grant Gordy Quartet
The Po’ Ramblin' Boys
Bill & the Belles
Meadow Mountain

The 46th annual RockyGrass festival will take place in Lyons, July 27 to 29, 2018.

Secure your tickets and camping spots online or by calling 800-624-2422.

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

