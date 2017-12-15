RockyGrass Begins to Roll Out Its 2018 Lineup

Robbie Folks is among the early acts announced for the 2018 RockyGrass Festival.

RockyGrass, the annual bluegrass festival that has helped turn Colorado into a hotbed of progressive bluegrass acts for nearly five decades, announced its initial 2018 lineup today, Friday December 15.

The David Grisman Quintet, Old & In the Gray, Hot Rice and Robbie Fulks are a handful of the acts topping the list.