RockyGrass Begins to Roll Out Its 2018 Lineup

RockyGrass, the annual bluegrass festival that has helped turn Colorado into a hotbed of progressive bluegrass acts for nearly five decades, announced its initial 2018 lineup today, Friday December 15.
The David Grisman Quintet, Old & In the Gray, Hot Rice and Robbie Fulks are a handful of the acts topping the list.
The other acts announced thus far include:
Hot Rize
Old & In the Gray
Sam Bush Bluegrass Band
The David Grisman Quintet presents “Hot Dawg”
Steep Canyon Rangers
Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Sierra Hull, Missy Raines & Molly Tuttle
Peter Rowan
Balsam Range
Jeff Austin Band
Robbie Fulks
Richie & Rosie
The Cleverlys
Jeff Scroggins & Colorado
Grant Gordy Quartet
The Po’ Ramblin' Boys
Bill & the Belles
Meadow Mountain
The 46th annual RockyGrass festival will take place in Lyons, July 27 to 29, 2018.
Secure your tickets and camping spots online or by calling 800-624-2422.
