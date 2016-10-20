Roger Waters, Kings of Leon and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Roger Waters returns to the Pepsi Center in June. Eric Gruneisen

Roger Waters, who performed The Wall at the Pepsi Center in 2012, brings his Us + Them tour to the venue on Saturday, June 3. The show will include classic Pink Floyd material, new songs and solo work. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21, at 10 a.m.

Kings of Leon just released Walls, the band's seventh studio album. The band will headline 1STBANK Center on Wednesday, January 25; tickets ($50-$75) go on sale Friday, October 21, at 10 a.m.

As we reported earlier this week, Kanye West is bringing his Saint Pablo tour to the Pepsi Center on Monday, November 28; tickets ($29.50-$129.50) go on sale on Saturday, October 22, at 10 a.m.

AGGIE THEATRE

Head for the Hills & Jeff Austin Band: Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $18-$22.

J Boog: With Jo Mersa Marley and Jemere Morgan, Sun., Feb. 12, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

Luke the Knife: With Fun Factory (vinyl set) and Nasty Nachos, Sat., Nov. 19, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

Phutureprimitive & Bluetech: Fri., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $10-$20.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Inelements: With Iridium, Fri., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $10.

Madchild: Fri., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $15-$20.

Mushroomhead: Sun., Dec. 11, 7 p.m., $20-$22.

Radkey: With the Fame Riot, Fri., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $9.43-$12.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Dragondeer: With Mama Magnolia, Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $5-$13.

Hamilton Leithauser: Wed., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $20.



BOULDER THEATER

Chevelle: With Black Map and Dinosaur Pile Up, Thu., Jan. 26, 7 p.m., $27.50/$30.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

10th Annual How The Grouch Stole Christmas Tour ft.: Featuring Living Legends (all original members). With Evidence, Sun., Dec. 11, 9 p.m., $32/$35.

Cornmeal & Henhouse Prowlers: Sat., Dec. 10, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

Phutureprimitive & Bluetech: Thu., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $15-$25.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Frank Turner: With Tiger Army, Arkells and Will Varley, Wed., Jan. 25, 6:45 p.m., $29.75-$32.



1STBANK CENTER

Kings of Leon: Wed., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $50-$75.



FOX THEATRE



BADBADNOTGOOD: Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $25/$30.

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80: Sun., Nov. 20, 8:30 p.m., $20/$22.50.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Delain and Hammerfall: Mon., May 1, 8 p.m., $30/$35.

Toh Kay (Tomas of Streetlight Manifesto): Mon., Dec. 5, 9:30 p.m., $18-$20.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Caskey: Fri., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., $15/$18.

Dave Simonett & Dave Carroll (of Trampled by Turtles): Sun., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $15/$18.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Don Strasburg: Sat., Dec. 3, 10 p.m., $5.



MARQUIS THEATER

1000 Miles of Fire: With All Wrong, Saints of Never After, Sell Me Short, Fri., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



OGDEN THEATRE

August Burns Red: With Protest the Hero, In Hearts Wake, '68, Tue., Jan. 17, 7 p.m., $23

Catfish & the Bottlemen: Mon., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $25.



PEPSI CENTER

Kanye West: Mon., Nov. 28, 9 p.m., $29.50-$129.50.

Roger Waters: Sat., June 3, 8 p.m.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Pop Evil: Fri., Feb. 3, 7 p.m., $22.50-$25.



SWALLOW HILL

Brooks Williams: Sat., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

Cheryl Wheeler: Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $30/$32.

Jubilant Bridge: Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $14/$16.

Lucy Kaplansky: Fri., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $20/$22.

Mollie O'Brien & Rich Moore: With Brigid and Lucy Moore, Fri., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $24/$26.

Steve Itterly & Aaron McCloskey: Sat., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $14/$16.

