Roger Waters, Kings of Leon and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
|
Roger Waters returns to the Pepsi Center in June.
Eric Gruneisen
Roger Waters, who performed The Wall at the Pepsi Center in 2012, brings his Us + Them tour to the venue on Saturday, June 3. The show will include classic Pink Floyd material, new songs and solo work. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21, at 10 a.m.
Kings of Leon just released Walls, the band's seventh studio album. The band will headline 1STBANK Center on Wednesday, January 25; tickets ($50-$75) go on sale Friday, October 21, at 10 a.m.
As we reported earlier this week, Kanye West is bringing his Saint Pablo tour to the Pepsi Center on Monday, November 28; tickets ($29.50-$129.50) go on sale on Saturday, October 22, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Head for the Hills & Jeff Austin Band: Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $18-$22.
J Boog: With Jo Mersa Marley and Jemere Morgan, Sun., Feb. 12, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
Luke the Knife: With Fun Factory (vinyl set) and Nasty Nachos, Sat., Nov. 19, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Phutureprimitive & Bluetech: Fri., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
Inelements: With Iridium, Fri., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $10.
Madchild: Fri., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $15-$20.
Mushroomhead: Sun., Dec. 11, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Radkey: With the Fame Riot, Fri., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $9.43-$12.
Dragondeer: With Mama Magnolia, Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $5-$13.
Hamilton Leithauser: Wed., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $20.
Chevelle: With Black Map and Dinosaur Pile Up, Thu., Jan. 26, 7 p.m., $27.50/$30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
10th Annual How The Grouch Stole Christmas Tour ft.: Featuring Living Legends (all original members). With Evidence, Sun., Dec. 11, 9 p.m., $32/$35.
Cornmeal & Henhouse Prowlers: Sat., Dec. 10, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Phutureprimitive & Bluetech: Thu., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Frank Turner: With Tiger Army, Arkells and Will Varley, Wed., Jan. 25, 6:45 p.m., $29.75-$32.
Kings of Leon: Wed., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $50-$75.
BADBADNOTGOOD: Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $25/$30.
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80: Sun., Nov. 20, 8:30 p.m., $20/$22.50.
Delain and Hammerfall: Mon., May 1, 8 p.m., $30/$35.
Toh Kay (Tomas of Streetlight Manifesto): Mon., Dec. 5, 9:30 p.m., $18-$20.
Caskey: Fri., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., $15/$18.
Dave Simonett & Dave Carroll (of Trampled by Turtles): Sun., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $15/$18.
Don Strasburg: Sat., Dec. 3, 10 p.m., $5.
1000 Miles of Fire: With All Wrong, Saints of Never After, Sell Me Short, Fri., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
August Burns Red: With Protest the Hero, In Hearts Wake, '68, Tue., Jan. 17, 7 p.m., $23
Catfish & the Bottlemen: Mon., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $25.
Kanye West: Mon., Nov. 28, 9 p.m., $29.50-$129.50.
Roger Waters: Sat., June 3, 8 p.m.
Pop Evil: Fri., Feb. 3, 7 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Brooks Williams: Sat., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Cheryl Wheeler: Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $30/$32.
Jubilant Bridge: Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $14/$16.
Lucy Kaplansky: Fri., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $20/$22.
Mollie O'Brien & Rich Moore: With Brigid and Lucy Moore, Fri., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $24/$26.
Steve Itterly & Aaron McCloskey: Sat., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $14/$16.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Events
-
Wed., Jan. 25, 8:00pmTickets Kings of Leon
1STBANK Center, Broomfield, CO
-
Sat., Jun. 3, 8:00pmTickets Roger Waters
Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
Related Locations
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204
935 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218
11450 Broomfield Lane
Broomfield, CO 80020
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Homecoming Masquerade
TicketsThu., Oct. 20, 9:00pm
-
In the Whale (EP release)
TicketsFri., Oct. 21, 7:00pm
-
Michael Ray
TicketsSat., Oct. 22, 8:00pm
-
Colorado Wind Ensemble
TicketsSat., Oct. 22, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
From Our Sponsors
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!