Rowan Kerrick Is Finding Her Place in Denver's Music Scene

Sometimes heartbreak leads to breakthroughs. That was the case for Denver artist Rowan Kerrick. A painful split from a relationship in 2016 gave her just the push she needed to record her new EP, Foolish, which she’ll debut at the Bakery art gallery on Friday, June 20.

Recording the seven-song release exhausted her. She’d started dating again after the breakup, and during production, she would start talking about the album — and her ex and their breakup. She could think of little else.

Even though the project challenged and consumed her, “it was very therapeutic in some ways,” says Kerrick. “I think when I first was writing the songs, they were more about that person and the relationship. But the more I sat with the songs and began to record them, I realized they were more about me and overcoming this relationship and shitty person. I was sort of becoming my own independent, individual person and coming into my own as an artist.”