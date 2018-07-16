 


Russ plays Denver this fall.EXPAND
Russ plays Denver this fall.
"What They Want" music video

Russ Brings "What They Want" to Denver This Fall

Kyle Harris | July 16, 2018 | 10:51am
AA

Hip-hop artist Russ has announced that the I See You Tour Part 2 will hit Denver this November.

Russ is best known for his songs "What They Want," "Losin' Control" and "Psycho, Pt. 2." Watch the video for "What They Want" below.

The tour will stop at the Pepsi Center on Friday, November 2.

Tickets, $43.95 to $64.95 plus fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 20, at Altitude Tickets or by phone at 303-893-8497. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

