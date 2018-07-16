Russ Brings "What They Want" to Denver This Fall

Hip-hop artist Russ has announced that the I See You Tour Part 2 will hit Denver this November.

Russ is best known for his songs "What They Want," "Losin' Control" and "Psycho, Pt. 2." Watch the video for "What They Want" below.

The tour will stop at the Pepsi Center on Friday, November 2.

Tickets, $43.95 to $64.95 plus fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 20, at Altitude Tickets or by phone at 303-893-8497.