Ryan Adams, Pixies and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Ryan Adams is coming to Red Rocks in June. Timothy Norris via LA Weekly

Ryan Adams, who released Prisoner last week, will headline Red Rocks on Tuesday, June 20, with the Infamous Stringdusters opening. Tckets ($46.50-$55) go on sale on Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m.

The Pixies return to the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, October 18. Tickets ($49.75-$55) go on sale on Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m.

OneRepublic headlines the Honda Civic Tour, which stops at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 9. Fitz & the Tantrums and James Arthur are also on the bill. Tickets ($25-$145) go on sale on Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Electron: Featuring Marc Brownstein and Aron Magner of the Disco Biscuits, Tom Hamilton of Tom Hamilton’s American Babies and JRAD, and Mike Greenfield of Lotus, with special guest Tom Hamilton’s American Babies, Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $17/$20.

MURS & Zion I: Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

Phoffman/Beck Quartet: Feat. Paul Hoffman, Anders Beck and more, Thu., April 6, 9 p.m., $17/$20.

Rumpke Mountain Boys: Tue., April 18, 9 p.m., $5/$10.

Thriftworks: With Paul Basic, Shuj Roswell, Goldyloxx and Crimbule, Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $12/$15.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Adelitas Way: With Caleb Johnson, Devil's Run, Missing Letters, Carolina Burns, Thu., April 6, 6 p.m., $9.43-$16.

Balance and Composure: With From Indian Lakes, Queen of Jeans, Wed., May 3, 7 p.m., $15-$17.

MURS: Wed., April 12, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Com Truise/Clark: With Roland Tings, Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $20-$23.

G Herbo: Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $23.

No Ceilings: Featuring Boogie, Kaiydo, KEMBA and Michael Christmas, Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Tatanka: Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., $10.



BOULDER THEATER

Manic Focus: With Bass Physics, Chris Karns, Blunt Force, Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $20/$22.

Peter Kater & R. Carlos Nakai: Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $35-$40.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Illmaculate: With Gold, XP, Sun., March 26, 8 p.m., $8/$12.

Katchafire: With Inna Vision, Tue., April 4, 8 p.m., $15/$18.

MURS & Zion I: Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $18/$20.

Nipsey Hussle: Sun., March 19, 9 p.m., $40/$75.

Phoffman/Beck Quartet: Feat. Paul Hoffman, Anders Beck and more, Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $17/$20.

Quannum MCs: Feat. Blackalicious (Chief Xcel and Gift of Gab), Lyrics Born and Lateef (Latyrx), Thu., April 13, 9 p.m., $18/$20.

Reload 18 Year Anniversary: Ram Records North America Tour feat. Bad Company (UK), Loadstar, DC Breaks Legion, MC Dino, Mystical Influence, Fury, Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $15-$25.

Rumpke Mountain Boys: Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

Wick-it the Instigator: Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $15/$20.



DAZZLE

Joe Lovano Classic Quartet: Wed., April 5, 6 & 8 p.m.; Thu., April 6, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m., $35.

Ravi Coltrane Quartet: Wed., April 19, 6 & 8 p.m.; Thu., April 20, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.; Fri., April 21, 7 & 9 p.m., $20-$30.



FIDDLER'S GREEN

Jack Johnson: With JAMTOWN ft. Donovan Frankenreiter, G. Love and Cisco Adler (7/14), Thu., July 13, 7:30 p.m.; Fri., July 14, 7:30 p.m., $35-$70.

John Mellencamp: Mon., June 5, 7 p.m.

OneRepublic: With Fitz & The Tantrums, James Arthur, Sat., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $25-$145.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Pixies: Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $49.75-$55.



1STBANK CENTER

Bon Iver: Tue., April 11, 8 p.m., $40.95-$60.50.



FOX THEATRE

Eminence Ensemble: With Sixty Minute Men, Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $10/$15.

G Herbo: Sun., April 23, 9 p.m., $22/$25.

Louis Futon: Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

Wick-it the Instigator: Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $12.50/$15.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Electron: Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $20.50.



HI-DIVE

The Bombpops: With Russian Girlfriends, Sun., May 7, 7 p.m., $12-$15.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Chris Webby: Sun., April 23, 7:30 p.m., $15/$20.

Last Word: With Teirkrieger, Tenative and Burdens of Truth, Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $7/$10.

LesOne (CD release): Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $5.

Rittz: With Slo Pain, Sun., May 21, 9 p.m., $20/$25.



LARIMER LOUNGE



This Broken Beat: With Valienta, Overslept, Never Let This Go, VYNYL, Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $10-$12.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Henchman and Reno Divorce: Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Overslept: With Oh Malô, Wildermiss, the Color Canvas, Thu., May 18, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

Rumble Young Man Rumble (album release): With Green Druid, Keef Duster, the Trip, Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

Taylor Bennett: Tue., April 25, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

Wheelchair Sports Camp: With Los Mocochetes, Tue., March 7, 8 p.m., $12-$15.



MARQUIS THEATER

Brant Bjork: With Royal Thunder, Black Wizard, Sun., April 16, 7 p.m., $18-$20.

Intronaut: With Bell Witch, Tue., April 25, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

Oceano: With Slaughter to Prevail, Aversions Crown, Spite, No Zodiac, Wed., April 12, 6 p.m., $13-$15.

The Slackers: Tue., May 2, 8 p.m.; Wed., May 3, 8 p.m., $18-$22/2-day pass $30.

Wovenhand: Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $15-$20.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Drag Me Under: Sat., March 18, 7 p.m., $10.

Sleeptalk: Mon., March 20, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



OGDEN THEATRE

21 Savage: With Young M.A., Tee Grizzley, Young Nudy, Tue., April 4, 9 p.m., $32.

Gucci Mane: Thu., April 20, 9 p.m., $65.

Marian Hill: With Opia, Sat., June 3, 9 p.m., $26.99.

Streetlight Manifesto: Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $26.50.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Midnight Oil: Tue., May 23, 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50.

Old Crow Medicine Show: Performing Bob Dylan’s Blonde on Blonde, Sun., May 14, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$59.95.



PEPSI CENTER

Chris Brown: With 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, Kap G, Mon., May 8, 7:30 p.m., $29.95-$149.95.

Styx, REO Speedwagon & Don Felder: Thu., June 29, 7 p.m., $10.50-$125.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



Chris Stapleton: With Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas, Tue., May 23, 7 p.m., $49.50-$74.50.

Flume: With Baauer and Touch Sensitive, Wed., July 5, 7:30 p.m., $52.80-$100.

Incubus: With Jimmy Eat World and Atlas Genius, Tue., Oct. 3, 6:45 p.m., $49.50-$99.50.

Ryan Adams: With the Infamous Stringdusters, Tue., June 20, 7:30 p.m., $46.50-$55.

Young the Giant: With Cold War Kids and Joywave, Tue., Aug. 15, 7 p.m., $39.95-$45.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Kevin Griffin (of Better Than Ezra): Fri., May 5, 7 & 10 p.m., $25-$30.

Mr. Majestyk's 8 Track Revival: Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Randy Hansen Band: Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Raul Midon: Wed., April 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Cowboy Mouth: Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $10-$40.

Devin the Dude: Sat., April 22, 7 p.m., $16-$20.

Everclear: With Vertical Horizon, Fastball, Sat., May 20, 7 p.m., $33.50-$225.

Red: Wed., March 22, 7 p.m., $17-$20



SWALLOW HILL

Colorado Gypsy Jazz Festival: Ft. Harmonious Wail, Gonzalo Bergara, and Aaron Walker & the Colorado Gypsy Jazz, Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $22.

Rebecca Folsom: Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $18.

