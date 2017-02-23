Ryan Adams, Pixies and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
|
Ryan Adams is coming to Red Rocks in June.
Timothy Norris via LA Weekly
Ryan Adams, who released Prisoner last week, will headline Red Rocks on Tuesday, June 20, with the Infamous Stringdusters opening. Tckets ($46.50-$55) go on sale on Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m.
The Pixies return to the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, October 18. Tickets ($49.75-$55) go on sale on Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m.
OneRepublic headlines the Honda Civic Tour, which stops at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 9. Fitz & the Tantrums and James Arthur are also on the bill. Tickets ($25-$145) go on sale on Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Electron: Featuring Marc Brownstein and Aron Magner of the Disco Biscuits, Tom Hamilton of Tom Hamilton’s American Babies and JRAD, and Mike Greenfield of Lotus, with special guest Tom Hamilton’s American Babies, Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $17/$20.
MURS & Zion I: Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
Phoffman/Beck Quartet: Feat. Paul Hoffman, Anders Beck and more, Thu., April 6, 9 p.m., $17/$20.
Rumpke Mountain Boys: Tue., April 18, 9 p.m., $5/$10.
Thriftworks: With Paul Basic, Shuj Roswell, Goldyloxx and Crimbule, Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Adelitas Way: With Caleb Johnson, Devil's Run, Missing Letters, Carolina Burns, Thu., April 6, 6 p.m., $9.43-$16.
Balance and Composure: With From Indian Lakes, Queen of Jeans, Wed., May 3, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
MURS: Wed., April 12, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20.
Com Truise/Clark: With Roland Tings, Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $20-$23.
G Herbo: Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $23.
No Ceilings: Featuring Boogie, Kaiydo, KEMBA and Michael Christmas, Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Tatanka: Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., $10.
Manic Focus: With Bass Physics, Chris Karns, Blunt Force, Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $20/$22.
Peter Kater & R. Carlos Nakai: Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Illmaculate: With Gold, XP, Sun., March 26, 8 p.m., $8/$12.
Katchafire: With Inna Vision, Tue., April 4, 8 p.m., $15/$18.
MURS & Zion I: Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $18/$20.
Nipsey Hussle: Sun., March 19, 9 p.m., $40/$75.
Phoffman/Beck Quartet: Feat. Paul Hoffman, Anders Beck and more, Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $17/$20.
Quannum MCs: Feat. Blackalicious (Chief Xcel and Gift of Gab), Lyrics Born and Lateef (Latyrx), Thu., April 13, 9 p.m., $18/$20.
Reload 18 Year Anniversary: Ram Records North America Tour feat. Bad Company (UK), Loadstar, DC Breaks Legion, MC Dino, Mystical Influence, Fury, Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Rumpke Mountain Boys: Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Wick-it the Instigator: Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
Joe Lovano Classic Quartet: Wed., April 5, 6 & 8 p.m.; Thu., April 6, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m., $35.
Ravi Coltrane Quartet: Wed., April 19, 6 & 8 p.m.; Thu., April 20, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.; Fri., April 21, 7 & 9 p.m., $20-$30.
Jack Johnson: With JAMTOWN ft. Donovan Frankenreiter, G. Love and Cisco Adler (7/14), Thu., July 13, 7:30 p.m.; Fri., July 14, 7:30 p.m., $35-$70.
John Mellencamp: Mon., June 5, 7 p.m.
OneRepublic: With Fitz & The Tantrums, James Arthur, Sat., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $25-$145.
Pixies: Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $49.75-$55.
Bon Iver: Tue., April 11, 8 p.m., $40.95-$60.50.
Eminence Ensemble: With Sixty Minute Men, Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $10/$15.
G Herbo: Sun., April 23, 9 p.m., $22/$25.
Louis Futon: Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Wick-it the Instigator: Sat., April 15, 9 p.m., $12.50/$15.
Electron: Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $20.50.
The Bombpops: With Russian Girlfriends, Sun., May 7, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Chris Webby: Sun., April 23, 7:30 p.m., $15/$20.
Last Word: With Teirkrieger, Tenative and Burdens of Truth, Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $7/$10.
LesOne (CD release): Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $5.
Rittz: With Slo Pain, Sun., May 21, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
This Broken Beat: With Valienta, Overslept, Never Let This Go, VYNYL, Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Henchman and Reno Divorce: Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Overslept: With Oh Malô, Wildermiss, the Color Canvas, Thu., May 18, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Rumble Young Man Rumble (album release): With Green Druid, Keef Duster, the Trip, Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Taylor Bennett: Tue., April 25, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Wheelchair Sports Camp: With Los Mocochetes, Tue., March 7, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Brant Bjork: With Royal Thunder, Black Wizard, Sun., April 16, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
Intronaut: With Bell Witch, Tue., April 25, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Oceano: With Slaughter to Prevail, Aversions Crown, Spite, No Zodiac, Wed., April 12, 6 p.m., $13-$15.
The Slackers: Tue., May 2, 8 p.m.; Wed., May 3, 8 p.m., $18-$22/2-day pass $30.
Wovenhand: Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Drag Me Under: Sat., March 18, 7 p.m., $10.
Sleeptalk: Mon., March 20, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
21 Savage: With Young M.A., Tee Grizzley, Young Nudy, Tue., April 4, 9 p.m., $32.
Gucci Mane: Thu., April 20, 9 p.m., $65.
Marian Hill: With Opia, Sat., June 3, 9 p.m., $26.99.
Streetlight Manifesto: Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $26.50.
Midnight Oil: Tue., May 23, 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50.
Old Crow Medicine Show: Performing Bob Dylan’s Blonde on Blonde, Sun., May 14, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$59.95.
Chris Brown: With 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, Kap G, Mon., May 8, 7:30 p.m., $29.95-$149.95.
Styx, REO Speedwagon & Don Felder: Thu., June 29, 7 p.m., $10.50-$125.
Chris Stapleton: With Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas, Tue., May 23, 7 p.m., $49.50-$74.50.
Flume: With Baauer and Touch Sensitive, Wed., July 5, 7:30 p.m., $52.80-$100.
Incubus: With Jimmy Eat World and Atlas Genius, Tue., Oct. 3, 6:45 p.m., $49.50-$99.50.
Ryan Adams: With the Infamous Stringdusters, Tue., June 20, 7:30 p.m., $46.50-$55.
Young the Giant: With Cold War Kids and Joywave, Tue., Aug. 15, 7 p.m., $39.95-$45.
Kevin Griffin (of Better Than Ezra): Fri., May 5, 7 & 10 p.m., $25-$30.
Mr. Majestyk's 8 Track Revival: Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Randy Hansen Band: Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Raul Midon: Wed., April 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Cowboy Mouth: Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $10-$40.
Devin the Dude: Sat., April 22, 7 p.m., $16-$20.
Everclear: With Vertical Horizon, Fastball, Sat., May 20, 7 p.m., $33.50-$225.
Red: Wed., March 22, 7 p.m., $17-$20
Colorado Gypsy Jazz Festival: Ft. Harmonious Wail, Gonzalo Bergara, and Aaron Walker & the Colorado Gypsy Jazz, Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $22.
Rebecca Folsom: Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $18.
Related Events
-
Sat., Sep. 9, 7:00pmTickets OneRepublic
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood, CO
-
Wed., Oct. 18, 8:00pmPixies
Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
-
Tue., Jun. 20, 7:30pmTickets Ryan Adams
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO
Related Locations
1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465
6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd.
Englewood, CO 80111
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Tridium
TicketsThu., Feb. 23, 8:00pm
-
Chancey Williams & the Younger Brothers
TicketsFri., Feb. 24, 8:00pm
-
Eldren's Dark Side of the Moon, Bowie and Beatles Tribute
TicketsFri., Feb. 24, 8:00pm
-
Stewart Copeland & The Colorado Symphony
TicketsSat., Feb. 25, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!