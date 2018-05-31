Ryan Adams Pens a Surprise Jingle for a Colorado Radio Station

You never know where Ryan Adams's in-studio adventures will take him next. The singer-songwriter's experimentation in his PAX-AM studio has led him to cover an entire Taylor Swift album, and now he's recorded something even further afield: a jingle for station 105.5 FM/The Colorado Sound. Listen here.

On May 29, the radio station, which serves the Fort Collins and Denver areas, released the new jingle on its website. On the hard-rocking, Bon Jovi-esque, two-minute clip, Adams name-checks the Fort Collins venue Downtown Artery as well as 105.5 hosts "my best friends Margot and Benji."

Westword reached out to the DJs to find out how this project came to be — but its origins are nearly as mysterious to them.