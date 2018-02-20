 


Sarah McLachlan will team up with the Colorado Symphony for a Red Rocks show.
Sarah McLachlan will team up with the Colorado Symphony for a Red Rocks show.
Sarah McLachlan, Facebook.

Sarah McLachlan and the Colorado Symphony Play Under the Stars

Westword Staff | February 20, 2018 | 10:34am
AA

Sarah McLachlan is going to be joining forces with the Colorado Symphony for a summer-night Red Rocks concert.

This announcement comes on the heels of yesterday's news that the orchestra will be collaborating with Seal.

The McLachlan concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 26.

Tickets, $49.50 to $129.50, go on sale Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

