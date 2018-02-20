Sarah McLachlan and the Colorado Symphony Play Under the Stars

Sarah McLachlan is going to be joining forces with the Colorado Symphony for a summer-night Red Rocks concert.
This announcement comes on the heels of yesterday's news that the orchestra will be collaborating with Seal.
The McLachlan concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 26.
Tickets, $49.50 to $129.50, go on sale Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.
