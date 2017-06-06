Boiler Room Hosts Its First Live EDM Broadcast From Denver

EXPAND Ill-Esha is one of four DJs performing as part of Denver's first Boiler Room broadcast. Ill-Esha's Facebook page

Visual music platform Boiler Room has announced its first-ever Denver episode.

Boiler Room, a music-streaming website designed to change how we participate in auditory events, streams live shows from various festivals, sponsored events, Boiler Room performances and clubs around the world.

The website has four channels: one for grime, U.K. garage, dubstep and worldly club sounds; another for house and techno; a third for rap, trap and rhythm; and a fourth showcasing eclectic live performances. On the website, you can go from watching a dubstep DJ at an underground London showcase, to a house-music DJ performing at a beachfront club in Ibiza, to a group of trap rappers in a Los Angeles warehouse. The site is working to shrink the globe as it exposes viewers to underground and emerging artists.

The Denver episode will showcase four DJs from across North America.

Shlohmo, a Los Angeles DJ and producer combining hip-hop beats and slower beats in the popular wavy sound, recently produced and performs on Tory Lanez's trippy track "Acting Like."

Araabmuzik, an electronic and hip-hop producer, layers trance sequences bursting with piano and synth repetitions and contrasts them with stripped-down moments including worldly drums and vocal echoes. His combination of trippy electronic and mellow trap music has garnered him production credits from 50 Cent, Fabolous and A$AP Rocky.

Two Fresh, brothers from Nashville, have signed to Diplo's Mad Decent record label. Since the duo's rap EP debut in 2015, the brothers have racked up producer nods with artists like Mac Miller and Cherub.

Finally, Canadian singer and DJ Ill-Esha finishes the lineup. She transcends many electronic genres, from house to future bass, all while deejaying and singing.

The Budweiser-sponsored event has yet to announce a location, but you can request an invite to gain access to the guest list here. Denver's inaugural episode will broadcast live at 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, on Channel 1, at boilerroom.tv.

