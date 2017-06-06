menu

Boiler Room Hosts Its First Live EDM Broadcast From Denver

Remembering 22-Year-Old Music Prodigy Kyle McQueen of Ancient Elk


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Boiler Room Hosts Its First Live EDM Broadcast From Denver

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 7:55 a.m.
By Dylan White
Ill-Esha is one of four DJs performing as part of Denver's first Boiler Room broadcast.EXPAND
Ill-Esha is one of four DJs performing as part of Denver's first Boiler Room broadcast.
Ill-Esha's Facebook page
A A

Visual music platform Boiler Room has announced its first-ever Denver episode.

Boiler Room, a music-streaming website designed to change how we participate in auditory events, streams live shows from various festivals, sponsored events, Boiler Room performances and clubs around the world.

The website has four channels: one for grime, U.K. garage, dubstep and worldly club sounds; another for house and techno; a third for rap, trap and rhythm; and a fourth showcasing eclectic live performances. On the website, you can go from watching a dubstep DJ at an underground London showcase, to a house-music DJ performing at a beachfront club in Ibiza, to a group of trap rappers in a Los Angeles warehouse. The site is working to shrink the globe as it exposes viewers to underground and emerging artists.

Related Stories

The Denver episode will showcase four DJs from across North America.

Shlohmo, a Los Angeles DJ and producer combining hip-hop beats and slower beats in the popular wavy sound, recently produced and performs on Tory Lanez's trippy track "Acting Like."

Araabmuzik, an electronic and hip-hop producer, layers trance sequences bursting with piano and synth repetitions and contrasts them with stripped-down moments including worldly drums and vocal echoes. His combination of trippy electronic and mellow trap music has garnered him production credits from 50 Cent, Fabolous and A$AP Rocky.

Two Fresh, brothers from Nashville, have signed to Diplo's Mad Decent record label. Since the duo's rap EP debut in 2015, the brothers have racked up producer nods with artists like Mac Miller and Cherub.

Finally, Canadian singer and DJ Ill-Esha finishes the lineup. She transcends many electronic genres, from house to future bass, all while deejaying and singing.

The Budweiser-sponsored event has yet to announce a location, but you can request an invite to gain access to the guest list here. Denver's inaugural episode will broadcast live at 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, on Channel 1, at boilerroom.tv.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >