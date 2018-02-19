Seal to Perform With Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks

The British singer-songwriter Seal is teaming up with the Colorado Symphony for a Red Rocks concert. Also on the bill: Corinne Bailey Rae.
The Colorado Symphony has collaborated with a number of popular musicians, including STYX, Jethro Tull, Amos Lee and many others.
The Seal and Colorado Symphony concert will take place Sunday, July 15, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway in Morrison.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at AXS or at 888-929-7849.
