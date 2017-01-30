menu

See It Here First: Indie-Rock Band CITRA's New Music Video, "Air"

Pneumonia Causes Kings of Leon to Postpone Shows, and Fans Go Ballistic


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

See It Here First: Indie-Rock Band CITRA's New Music Video, "Air"

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 7:45 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
CITRA will celebrate the release of its music video, "Air," seen below, on Saturday, February 4.EXPAND
CITRA will celebrate the release of its music video, "Air," seen below, on Saturday, February 4.
CITRA
A A

CITRA, a Denver indie-rock band, is premiering its music video for the song "Air" in advance of a video-release party on Saturday, February 4, at Ratio Beerworks. Watch the video below.

The group's members, all transplants, found their way to Colorado from Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida, looking for a fresh music scene to join. They met on Craigslist and, in the year and a few months that they've been playing together, have performed at the Larimer Lounge, Lost Lake and Illegal Pete's.

Three months after forming, in January 2016, the group released its first EP, Ocean. In January 2017, the group dropped "Air" and a b-side recording of "My My Mind."

Related Stories

Now the band is launching its video for "Air" in advance of a summer tour through Wisconsin and Chicago.

The video, produced by Westword contributor Leland Schmidt, is sparse, set in an empty warehouse where the rockers do what they do best: rock.

"We went in there and wanted to do mostly a performance video," says vocalist and guitarist Brandon Arndt.  "We did a bunch of things, cut it up, and it turned out really well."

Without further ado, here is the world premiere of CITRA's "Air."

Join CITRA in celebrating the release of this video, on Saturday, February 4, at 7 p.m. at Ratio Beerworks.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Ratio Beerworks
More Info
More Info

2920 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

ratiobeerworks.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >