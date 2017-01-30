See It Here First: Indie-Rock Band CITRA's New Music Video, "Air"

EXPAND CITRA will celebrate the release of its music video, "Air," seen below, on Saturday, February 4. CITRA

CITRA, a Denver indie-rock band, is premiering its music video for the song "Air" in advance of a video-release party on Saturday, February 4, at Ratio Beerworks. Watch the video below.

The group's members, all transplants, found their way to Colorado from Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida, looking for a fresh music scene to join. They met on Craigslist and, in the year and a few months that they've been playing together, have performed at the Larimer Lounge, Lost Lake and Illegal Pete's.

Three months after forming, in January 2016, the group released its first EP, Ocean. In January 2017, the group dropped "Air" and a b-side recording of "My My Mind."

Now the band is launching its video for "Air" in advance of a summer tour through Wisconsin and Chicago.

The video, produced by Westword contributor Leland Schmidt, is sparse, set in an empty warehouse where the rockers do what they do best: rock.

"We went in there and wanted to do mostly a performance video," says vocalist and guitarist Brandon Arndt. "We did a bunch of things, cut it up, and it turned out really well."

Without further ado, here is the world premiere of CITRA's "Air."

Join CITRA in celebrating the release of this video, on Saturday, February 4, at 7 p.m. at Ratio Beerworks.