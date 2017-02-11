Seven Concerts to Celebrate the Valentine's Day Spirit
|
A view from above at Nocturne Jazz Club.
Mark Antonation
Valentine's Day is the most romantic day of the year. For those interested in an evening of champagne, songs you can slow dance to and bands that won’t scare your date away, we’ve found the best events for a nice night out for people of all musical tastes.
|
The Boettcher Concert Hall
Emily Healy
Saturday, February 11
A Tribute to Louis Armstrong
Boettcher Concert Hall
1000 14th Street
Byron Stripling will collaborate with the Colorado Symphony, playing trumpet and vocals for an evening dedicated to Louis Armstrong. If you're looking for a classy date night, then the Boettcher Concert Hall is the Valentine's Day weekend venue for you. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and ticket prices begin at $39.
Sunday, February 12
Bob Marley’s Birthday Celebration with The Gladiators
Fox Theatre
1135 13th Street, Boulder
If you share a special bond with your date over a love of all things reggae, then the Fox Theatre is the place to be for a unique combination of Bob Marley's birthday and Valentine's Day. Opening artists include Droop Lion, King Hopeton, and Selasee and the Fafa Family. Tickets start at $12.
Sunday, February 12
Sweetheart Brass
Broomfield Auditorium
3 Community Park Road, Broomfield
Looking for some romantic melodies or an early night? The Rocky Mountain Brassworks is performing Sunday afternoon at the Broomfield Auditorium for those couples that share a passion for brass and classics. Families are welcome. The early show begins at 4 p.m. Ticket prices for adults are $15, $10 for seniors and students, and $5 for children.
Tuesday, February 14
Tennyson
Lost Lake Lounge
3602 East Colfax Ave
Electronic music fans have flooded Denver these days, so if your date digs chill electronic music look no further than Lost Lake Lounge. Canadian band Tennyson takes the stage with a show starting at 8 p.m. Local band At.Play will open. Tickets start at $12.
Tuesday, February 14
Valentine’s Night Out, featuring the Music of Nat King Cole, by the Paul Musso Trio
Nocturne
1330 27th Street
A night of jazz music, fine food and crafted cocktails is romantic anytime of the year, but Nocturne makes February 14th special. The $85 ticket (tax and gratuity included) includes a four course meal, bubbles and a wine pairing. Local jazz masters the Paul Musso Trio will play the music of Nat King Cole. Early seating is sold out, but late seating, starting at 8:30 p.m.is still available.
Tuesday, February 14
Part & Parcel: Valentine’s Night Edition
Ophelia’s
1215 20th Street
Natives and transplants can all agree on some things — like bluegrass music. If your date feels like jamming out for the special night, head to Ophelia's. Part & Parcel are a local rock/bluegrass band and will be promising a special Valentine's Day twist to the evening. The show starts at 6 p.m. with no cover.
Tuesday, February 14
Katie Glassman and the Snapshot
Dazzle
930 Lincoln Street
Local artist Katie Glassman and the Snapshot will play their vintage style swing music at one of Denver's best Jazz clubs. Tickets cost $15. For $40, you also get a four course meal. The show begins at 7 p.m.
