Seven Ways Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Cash in on Success
Jon Solomon
Nathaniel Rateliff is no longer Denver's secret. The singer-songwriter has gained global fame, touring aggressively and making his way into living rooms nationwide through TV ads. These days Rateliff is proving to be more than just a great songwriter. He's also a savvy entrepreneur. Just in time for his annual holiday shows, Friday and Saturday night at the Ogden Theatre, here are seven of Rateliff's biggest business deals yet.
The Overland — where musicians and venue owners go to get away from music.
Andy Thomas
1. The Overland
Rateliff runs the Overland, with fellow musicians, in the building where Bushwacker's Saloon used to be. The bar is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., with the kitchen open until midnight. The menu features pork or vegetarian green chile, lamb, skirt steak, blistered jalapeños, hush puppies, and green chile, much of which is sourced from right here in Colorado. Surprisingly, the South Broadway bar does not feature live music.
Other owners include: Matty Clark and Josh Terry, owners of the hi-dive; the hi-dive's talent buyer, Curtis Wallach; Night Sweats' Pat Meese and Luke Mossman; and musician Chip Dziedzic.
2. Beats Pill+
Dr. Dre's Beats company featured Nathaniel Rateliff in a 2015 advertising campaign for their Pill+ portable speaker. The ad features a cast of characters young and old dancing along to the hit song "S.O.B." Rateliff visits the barber for a quick trim and then struts his stuff, turning the barber shop into a dance party.
3. Stetson
In 2016, Rateliff partnered with the legendary Western hat-maker Stetson for the fan contest, #SingForYourStetson. Entrants had to tweet videos of themselves singing along to a Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats song for a chance to win a Stetson hat. Rateliff was not shy about why he partnered with Stetson in an Instagram post: "Nothing makes a guy with thinning hair feel better than a Stetson."
4. The 2016 Kia Soul
The signing Kia hamsters have gone from party-rockin' to full-throttle soul. In an ad for the 2016 Kia Soul, Rateliff summons an entire city to a park for a multi-genre jam session. Rateliff sports his Stetson hat and fearlessly shows off his dancing skills — this time with a partner. The band garnered TV ad money; Kia swayed viewers to #sharesomesoul.
5. Lipton Iced Tea
Listen carefully to this Lipton Iced Tea commercial and you'll hear the signature catchy hand-clapping and earnest "mmm's" from Ratelieff's hit song "S.O.B." The commercial does not feature the man himself nor the less-than-family-friendly signature line from the song's chorus: "Son of a bitch!/Give me a drink."
6. Reebok
Reebok puts Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to better use than other brands in the company's "25,915 Days" campaign. For those who can't do the math, 25,915 days add up to 71 years — the average human lifespan. The song "I Need Never Get Old" plays as an athletic woman runs through life from old age to infancy.
7. Brunotti
Once again, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats' "S.O.B." plays, this time as men and women surf the seas of South Africa. Kite-boarders, stand-up paddle-boarders, windsurfers and wakeboarders take to the waves as the Dutch company features its summer boards and sports clothes.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats play at the Ogden Theatre, Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17, at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $35. For more information, go here.
