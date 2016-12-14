Seven World Holiday Concerts to Catch This Season

Holiday lights lit for the season in downtown Denver. Ken Hamblin III

Nearly every venue in the city is booked with the usual Christmas concerts. If you'd rather not sing along to "Deck the Halls" or the "Hallelujah Chorus" this year, don't miss these world holiday concerts that are sure to spice up the season for all celebrations.

Wednesday, December 14

XMAS Salsa Holiday Party

Salsa Central Denver, 1570 Clarkson Street

An entertaining way to keep warm this season is salsa dancing at Salsa Central’s Holiday Party. There will be snacks, performances and dance lessons beginning at 7 p.m. Members pay $5 for the all-ages event; $10 for non-members.

Thursday, December 15

Chalet Dancers at Denver Christkindl Market

Arapahoe Street and 16th Street Mall

By now, most downtown regulars have noticed the Christmas market in the middle of the 16th Street Mall with all its handmade ornaments and European baked goods. The Chalet Dancers will be performing traditional European dancing during happy hour on Thursday at the market. The free show starts at 5 p.m.

Sunday, December 18

Flamenco Christmas Show

Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont

Interested in a Spanish Christmas celebration? Flamenco Underground presents Navidad Flamenca with Natalia Perez del Villar at Longmont’s Dickens Opera House. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at doors. All ages welcome.

Tuesday, December 20

Nollaig Seo Celtic Christmas Celebration

Gates Concert Hall, 2344 East Iliff Avenue

Come celebrate the Christmas season with Celtic music, song and dance at this event, presented by the Irish Dance Performance Academy. Alumni dancers from Riverdance, Lisa Kelly from Celtic Woman, and violinist Máire Egan from Lord of the Dance will take the stage at the University of Denver’s Gates Concert Hall.

Sunday, December 25

The Maccabeats Chanukah Concert

655 South Monaco Parkway

The Jewish Experience is putting on a Chanukah concert with a cappella phenomena the Maccabeats. The show begins at 3 p.m. at George Washington High School. Tickets in advance are $25 and $50 for VIP.

Monday, December 26

Kwanzaa Music Fest

3704 North Downing Street

DJs and underground local artists will celebrate unity - and the first day of Kwanzaa - at the First Annual Kwanzaa Music Fest. The show is 16+ and ticket cost $8 (cash only) at doors.

Saturday, December 31

Gora Gora Orkestar

Mercury Café

2199 California Street

European-flavored brass band Gora Gora Orkestar will celebrate the New Year at the downtown artsy restaurant and venue Mercury Café. Show openers the Beloved Invaders start at 10 p.m., and local, organic food will be available. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.