SF1 released a new music video for his pop hip-hop song "Honest."EXPAND
SF1

SF1 Drops Music Video for Pop Hip-Hop Earworm "Honest"

Kyle Harris | August 28, 2017 | 8:34am
AA

Shane Franklin, who raps under the name SF1, has dropped a minimalist music video for his catchy pop hip-hop song "Honest" that nods back to the freewheeling chock-full-of-humor spirit of De La Soul, one part goofy and another part charming as all get-out.

With funk-infused beats, "Honest" tells the story of a guy hanging out at a bar with his crew and hitting on a woman, only to find out that he's even more into her friend. The song wrangles with this minor moral dilemma that might be a more worthy subject for a Miss Manners column than a hip-hop song, but artists are entitled to sing about whatever they want, right?

Related Stories

At worst, "Honest" could be read as a gesture of coy patriarchy, but somehow it escapes that. And given that it's about an inconsequential internal struggle over manners – who to hit on – Franklin manages to be charming, not gross, when he sings, "Yeah, I'm glad that I met her; she looks good, but her friend looks better" and similar lines about his petite ethical quandary.

Franklin shows off his skills as a talented lyricist, in this case writing a romantic-comedy scene that manages to turn an uninteresting subject into a captivating scenario with his light poetic touch.

Franklin will perform on Tuesday, August 29, as part of the 303 Live Concert Series, at Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence Street, 303-296-2226.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

