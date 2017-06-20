Shakey Graves Is Recording at Kevin Costner's Aspen Home

EXPAND Erika Goldring

This is a big week for Alejandro Rose-Garcia, the Austin-based Americana musician who performs his honest, bluesy folk tunes under the stage name Shakey Graves.

He's headlining the Westword Music Showcase this Saturday, June 24. Tonight, Tuesday, June 20, he'll play a sold-out headlining set at Belly Up in Aspen. Where does he plan to stay after his concert? Actor Kevin Costner's house, of course.

Rose-Garcia is in the midst of a ten-day recording session at the Costner house, working on the followup to 2014's And the War Came; the new album is expected to be released next year, reports the Aspen Times.

Shakey Graves releases have a history of being recorded in lo-fi settings; Rose-Garcia's debut full-length, Roll The Bones, was produced at his own house, with some parts recorded in his back yard.

Rose-Garcia, whose manager is friends with Costner's daughter, has been in and out of the Costner house for a few years now, stopping by whenever the musician's playing Aspen.

Shakey Graves will headline the Westword Music Showcase this Saturday, June 24; his set starts at 8:30 p.m. on the Coors Light Stage at 12th and Acoma. Find tickets to the event and more info here.

