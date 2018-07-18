Shamir Will Always Be One of a Kind

Everything that makes Shamir a fascinating artist was on full display Monday night at the Gothic Theatre: his talent, vision and one-of-a-kind voice — all used to deliver a pinpoint perspective on life's struggles in 2018.

Shamir didn't lean on hit songs off his wildly popular 2015 album, Ratchet. Instead he and his two bandmates rocked through his new record, Resolution, and a handful of older songs while warming the crowd up for Unknown Mortal Orchestra. Despite never venturing into the happier electronic sounds of his early career, Shamir earned the crowd's trust by the end of the first song merely by being himself.

As he discussed his songs about police brutality and depression, frustrations with insecure straight boys, and even the feeling that he is "bro-famous," Shamir dictated the direction of the show and politely asked the crowd to follow him into deeper places than teenage idleness and puking up alcohol. The response was overwhelmingly positive.