Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, who's going by William Patrick Corgan these days, will play a solo show at the Boulder Theater in October.EXPAND
Jon Solomon

Shania Twain, Flying Lotus and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | August 24, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

Shania Twain, set to release her new album, Now, on September 29, will stop at the Pepsi Center on Friday, July 2,7 as part of a lengthy North American tour that kicks off next year. Tickets ($69.95-$149.95) go on sale on Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m.

Flying Lotus's upcoming tour, which stops at Exdo Event Center on Friday, November 17, will include 3-D visuals. Tickets ($25.75-$42) go on sale on Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m.

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, who's going by William Patrick Corgan these days, will be at the Boulder Theater on Sunday, October 29, performing material from his new solo album, Ogilala, which will be released on October 13. Tickets ($55-$75) go on sale on Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m. In the meantime, Corgan is selling a ton of his gear (and asking close to $100,000 for some guitars) at Reverb.com.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

MarchFourth: Thu., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
North Mississippi Allstars: Thu., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $20-$22.
Phutureprimitive: Sat., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Rittz: Tue., Nov. 14, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Spawnbreezie and New Kingston: Tue., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Trout Steak Revival: With Canyon Collected, Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Dizzy Wright: Mon., Oct. 9, 7 p.m., $20-$65.
Find Hope Fest: Featuring Breaking the Cycle, Sins of Man, the Endless Line, Enlighten the Masses, Json Martin, TMC, Sun., Sept. 17, 5 p.m., $8-$10.
Hoods: With Set Your Anchor, Creep Status, Sun., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Kirko Bangz: Thu., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $16-$21.
Morgan Heritage: Tue., Sept. 19, 7 p.m., $16-$75.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Dopapod: Fri., Dec. 1, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $18-$20/two-day pass $37.
Grace VanderWaal: Fri., Feb. 16, 7 p.m., $22.50.
Halloween Hootenanny: Sat., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $5.
The Railbenders: Sat., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $10-$25.

BOULDER THEATER

DeVotchKa: Sat., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $29.50.
Great Avery Flocktoberfest: With Casey Russell & the Soul Shack feat. Eddie Roberts (of the New Mastersounds), Fri., Oct. 6, 5 p.m., free.
William Patrick Corgan: Sun., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $55-$75.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Ben Marshal Band: With McKay Brothers Trio, Thu., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
Blu & Exile: With Dag Savage, Choosey, Cashus King, Sun., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Curren$y: Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $27-$30.
Dragon Smoke: Ft. Robert Mercurio & Stanton Moore (Galactic), Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Eric Lindell with Green Is Beautiful - a tribute to Blue Note guitarist Grant Green ft. Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), Alan Evans (Soulive), Sat., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $23-$25.
Morgan Heritage: Sun., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $22-$25/VIP $75.
Phutureprimitive: Fri., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
SoDown: With Marvel Years, FunkStatik, Unfold_Music, Fri., Oct. 13, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20.
Wick-it the Instigator: Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Zion I & Lyrics Born: Fri., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

EXDO EVENTS CENTER

Flying Lotus in 3D: Fri., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $25.75-$42.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

The Jesus and Mary Chain: Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $34.75-$37.
The Revivalists: Fri., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $32.50-$35.
Shpongle: With CloZee and Govinda, Fri., Oct. 27, 7:45 p.m., $25-$34.75.
The Used: Mon., Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., $34.50-$37.

FOX THEATRE

Ghastly: Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $20-$22.
Ghost of Paul Revere and Dragondeer: With Paul Whiteacre, Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Julien Baker: Mon., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Orgone: Sat., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$17.
Trout Steak Revival (album release): With Kind Country, Meadow Mountain, Fri., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

GLOBE HALL

Phantoms: Sat., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Wrecks: With Vesperteen, the Technicolors, Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Lizzo: Thu., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $20.
Ron Pope: Fri., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
Vance Joy: With Amy Shark and Chappell Roan, Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $42.50.

LARIMER LOUNGE

2Mex and Onry Ozzborn: Sun., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Chet Porter: Sat., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Ekali: With Medasin, Judge, Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Lostboycrow: With Prelow, Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
SonReal: Wed., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $15-$85.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Paul Cauthen: With the Texas Gentlemen, Hang Rounders, Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
PAWS: Sun., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $5-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties: With Steady Hands, Chase Huglin, Shortly, Sun., Nov. 12, 6 p.m., $16-$18.
Fit for a King and In Hearts Wake: With Like Moths to Flames, Phinehas, Wed., Dec. 13, 6 p.m., $16-$18.
Hundreth: With Spotlights, Tennis System, Gleemer, Sun., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Pullman Standard: With Implicit Whispers, Nocturne, Compliments to the One, Java Rose, Thu., Sept. 14, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Vermillion Road: With Evinair, Viretta, Chloe Tang, Sat., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

A Lot Like Birds: Tue., Sept. 19, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Worriers: With Thin Lips, Tue., Oct. 10, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

OGDEN THEATRE

Mandolin Orange: Thu., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Sing It to Me Santa: With the Record Company and Tracksuit Wedding, Sat., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Slow Magic: Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Tennis: Sat., Jan. 6, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Tyler, the Creator: With Taco, Wed., Nov. 8, 9 p.m., $30-$35.

PEPSI CENTER

Shania Twain: Fri., July 27, 7 p.m., $69.95-$149.95.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Say Anything: In Defense of the Genre/…Is A Real Boy anniversary tour, Fri., Dec. 8, 7 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $23-$27.

