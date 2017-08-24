Shania Twain, Flying Lotus and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, who's going by William Patrick Corgan these days, will play a solo show at the Boulder Theater in October.

Shania Twain, set to release her new album, Now, on September 29, will stop at the Pepsi Center on Friday, July 2,7 as part of a lengthy North American tour that kicks off next year. Tickets ($69.95-$149.95) go on sale on Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m.

Flying Lotus's upcoming tour, which stops at Exdo Event Center on Friday, November 17, will include 3-D visuals. Tickets ($25.75-$42) go on sale on Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m.

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, who's going by William Patrick Corgan these days, will be at the Boulder Theater on Sunday, October 29, performing material from his new solo album, Ogilala, which will be released on October 13. Tickets ($55-$75) go on sale on Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m. In the meantime, Corgan is selling a ton of his gear (and asking close to $100,000 for some guitars) at Reverb.com.