Shelvis Infiltrated a Men-Only Elvis-Impersonator Contest and Won

“Three casinos in Black Hawk were hosting a contest with a grand prize of $1,000. I was fresh on the scene from New Jersey and eager to get a following. I also badly needed the money for a root canal! When I went to register, they told me it was for men only, so I wouldn’t be allowed to compete. That made my New Jersey girl come out, and I pushed them until they agreed to allow me in the contest.

“There were 42 other Elvises in the contest, all men. I made it through the preliminaries and then to the finals. I was tied for first place with another Elvis, so we had a sing-off. My rendition of ‘Shake, Rattle and Roll’ was the winner, and I won enough money for my root canal. The queen of the contest won the show and was crowned! The contest also hooked me up with a nice following with local Elvis enthusiasts.”

Shelvis and the Roustabouts just released their first original, “2:00 a.m. at Breakfast King,” along with a cover of “Never Been to Spain.” They’ll play Nick’s Garden Center in Aurora on October 7, Rockabillies in Arvada on October 20, and the Speakeasy in Longmont on October 28.



