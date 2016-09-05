Short and Sour: Postcards From Riot Fest Denver 2016
|
Diet Cig performed at Riot Fest 2016 in Denver.
Miles Chrisinger
Throughout the weekend, Westword writers have been sending in-depth dispatches from the 2016 edition of Riot Fest Denver at the National Western Complex. Sometimes, however, the most useful review is the snap judgment, so here are postcards of the highlights — or lowlights? — from thirteen Riot Fest sets, keeping it short if not sweet.
|
Dan Deacon brought the love to Riot Fest 2016.
Miles Chrisinger
Dan Deacon
The opposite of everything Slipknot and its Wall of Death stood for, Dan Deacon initiated a Wall of Life, where everyone in the pit high-fived each other instead of kicking each other's asses.
Motion City Soundtrack
Everything was all right.
|
Jake Bugg performed at Riot Fest 2016.
Miles Chrisinger
Jake Bugg
Bob Dylan's unmemorable abortion.
Wolf Parade
The only thing they needed more than sunshine was sunblock.
Lagwagon
Teen angst has a midlife crisis.
NOFX
It seems like their shtick should be old by now until you remember every year there are more thirteen-year-olds.
Deftones
Nü metal for the molly generation.
|
Sleigh Bells at Riot Fest 2016.
Miles Chrisinger
Sleigh Bells
Music better suited for a soundtrack.
Thursday
Frontman Geoff Rickly said it best: "When you look up sad boy in the dictionary you find Thursday."
Descendents
Milo goes to pick up his kids from soccer practice.
|
Fitz and the Tantrums at Riot Fest 2016.
Miles Chrisinger
Fitz & the Tantrums
As replaceable as the cell phones they shill.
Misfits
The King has returned and, per the usual, he wants your skulls.
Nas
YAS!
|
Taylor Hawkins of Chevy Metal (and Foo Fighters) performing at Riot Fest Denver 2016.
Miles Chrisinger
