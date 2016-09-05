Short and Sour: Postcards From Riot Fest Denver 2016

Diet Cig performed at Riot Fest 2016 in Denver. Miles Chrisinger

Throughout the weekend, Westword writers have been sending in-depth dispatches from the 2016 edition of Riot Fest Denver at the National Western Complex. Sometimes, however, the most useful review is the snap judgment, so here are postcards of the highlights — or lowlights? — from thirteen Riot Fest sets, keeping it short if not sweet.

Dan Deacon brought the love to Riot Fest 2016. Miles Chrisinger

Dan Deacon

The opposite of everything Slipknot and its Wall of Death stood for, Dan Deacon initiated a Wall of Life, where everyone in the pit high-fived each other instead of kicking each other's asses.

Motion City Soundtrack

Everything was all right.

Jake Bugg performed at Riot Fest 2016. Miles Chrisinger

Jake Bugg

Bob Dylan's unmemorable abortion.

Wolf Parade

The only thing they needed more than sunshine was sunblock.

Lagwagon

Teen angst has a midlife crisis.

NOFX

It seems like their shtick should be old by now until you remember every year there are more thirteen-year-olds.

Deftones

Nü metal for the molly generation.

EXPAND Sleigh Bells at Riot Fest 2016. Miles Chrisinger

Sleigh Bells

Music better suited for a soundtrack.

Thursday

Frontman Geoff Rickly said it best: "When you look up sad boy in the dictionary you find Thursday."

Descendents

Milo goes to pick up his kids from soccer practice.

Fitz and the Tantrums at Riot Fest 2016. Miles Chrisinger

Fitz & the Tantrums

As replaceable as the cell phones they shill.

Misfits

The King has returned and, per the usual, he wants your skulls.

Nas

YAS!