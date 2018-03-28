Jarec Blake's Journey From Young Life to Open Mics

Denver-based singer-songwriter Jarec Blake first got involved with music as a kid, singing in a church where his dad served as a pastor. Both his mom and dad were musicians, and brought him along to play with the family’s band at Five Points Jazz Festival and other local events.

The first time he felt like he wanted to play the guitar was after watching Slash play on television. “I was like, ‘I can really feel what he’s feeling by what he’s playing,’” Blake recalls. “And so that’s why I wanted to play.”

He started writing songs early; the first nine he scrawled in a notebook that he lost. At a Young Life Christian summer camp in Frasier, Colorado, he wrote his first EP, recorded it, but never released it. By the time he was fifteen, he found his groove as a solo artist.