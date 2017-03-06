menu

Sixteen of the Best Denver Electronic-Music Events, March 2017

Monday, March 6, 2017 at 8 a.m.

Monday, March 6, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Dylan White
March is here and ripe with electronic-music events.
March is here and ripe with electronic-music events.
Westword Magazine
A A

With one of the warmest Februarys on record, spring fever has hit earlier than expected. Your favorite DJs and electronic-music artists are heating things up and filling up dates throughout March in the Mile High City.  If you're looking to hit up a nightclub, dance in a large venue with some fellow ravers or just check out the electronic scene, there is plenty to choose from.

1. Tchami
Tuesday, March 7
Ogden Theatre

Hailing from Paris, Tchami will bring deep house vibes and flashy dance tendencies that have captured listeners across Europe and North America to the Ogden for what will surely be a great night of dancing.

Hippie Sabotage (Kevin Saurer in crowd) plays Red Rocks on June 17, 2016.
Hippie Sabotage (Kevin Saurer in crowd) plays Red Rocks on June 17, 2016.
Tom Murphy

2. Hippie Sabotage
Wednesday, March 8
Ogden Theatre

Since Hippie Sabotage's remix of Tove Lo's "Habits (Stay High)" launched the group into stardom (the song has half a billion views on Youtube), the act has solidified its place in the electronic world. Brothers Kevin and Jeff  Saurer incorporate hip-hop influences in their California-chill electronic music.

Church Fire slaying a live set.
Church Fire slaying a live set.
Tom Murphy

3. Test Kitchen: International Women's Day Edition
Wednesday, March 8
The Black Box

Related Stories

Despite the EDM world being dominated by male artists, local electronic-music venue the Black Box looks to celebrate local talent with a long list of women performing and spinning on International Women's Day. Presented by the Girl-Illa Movement, the lineup includes Dirty Habitz, Kitty Crimes, Koo Qua, Jay Triiiple, Queenz of Hip-Hop, Mirror Fear, SIXXXD, Landy V, Church Fire, Lethal Weppin, Paisha Love, and Kokola and the Rarebird Collective.

Bro Safari performing during the sold-out Global Dub Festival at Red Rocks on May 14, 2016.
Bro Safari performing during the sold-out Global Dub Festival at Red Rocks on May 14, 2016.
Miles Chrisigner

4. Bro Safari
Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11
Ogden Theatre

For those looking to wild out to some trap, Bro Safari makes its way to Denver for a two-night stand at the Ogden Theatre. Bang your head to snares and drops all weekend long at this dubstep show with stunning visuals.

Big GiganticEXPAND
Big Gigantic
Jason Siegel

5. Big Gigantic
Thursday, March 16
Fox Theatre

A recipe for a good night includes a saxophone, a hometown crowd and the funky jams of Big Gigantic. Boulder's own saxophone-honking, live electronic duo will play the Fox Theatre. Join a wild audience for this rocking Big G show.

6. Oliver Heldens
Friday, March 17
Church Nightclub

A regular of Europe's summer electric scene, Dutch DJ and producer Oliver Heldens is bringing his dance-house tracks from Mediterranean islands and clubs to a 150-year-old cathedral in central Denver. Oliver Heldens has climbed up DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs and has kept busy by working with Zeds Dead, Tiesto and producing his own "Heldeep" weekly radio show on Sirius XM. You won't want to miss this Saint Paddy's Day show.

Excision playing 1STBANK Center.
Excision playing 1STBANK Center.
Miles Chrisinger

7. Caspa and Excision
Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18
1STBANK Center

Nearly a decade ago, when Skrillex was still singing for From First to Last, Caspa joined forces with Rusko to create bass-heavy party music called dubstep. On this side of the Atlantic, Excision was pioneering dubstep up north in Canada. The two have joined forces for a bass-thumping two-night run at the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, with a long list of supporting guests.

Read on for more of the best electronic-music events in Denver this March.


