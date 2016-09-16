Skylab, Telluride Blues and Brews, and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
Skylab descends on the National Western Complex on Saturday with a stellar lineup that includes Deorro, KSHMR, Markus Schulz, DJ Dan vs Donald Glaude, Bro Safari and more, while the Telluride Blues and Brews Festival kicks off today and features Joe Walsh, Gary Clark Jr., Jason Isbell, Mick Fleetwood Blues Band (who also headlines the Ogden Theatre on Saturday) and more. Def Leppard shares a bill with REO Speedwagon and Tesla at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, the same night as Titwrench, and Cyndi Lauper brings her new country-tinged songs to the Paramount Theatre on Sunday. See the full list of our picks below.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Railroad Earth
$39.95-$45, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Telluride Blues & Brews Festival (also September 17 and 18)
$12.50-$40.50, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Sawyer Brown
$20, 8:30 p.m. Grizzly Rose
Mad Professor
$10/$15, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Tab Benoit (also September 17)
$20/$25, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre
Sound Remedy
$25-$27, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre
Blitzen Trapper
$16-$20, 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater
The Sax Pack
$35-$45, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground
Act of Defiance
$12-$15, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater
Arrested Development
$30-$150, 9 p.m. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Yael Naim
$25/$29.50, 8 p.m. eTown Hall
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
Def Leppard
$59.50-$79.50, 7 p.m. Pepsi Center
Lotus
$39.75-$75, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Skylab
$50-$100, 7 p.m. National Western Complex
Mick Fleetwood Band
$59.50-$70.50, 7:30 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Clams Casino
$20-$25, 10 a.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Railroad Earth
$25/$40, 9 p.m. Boulder Theater
Q-Bert
$15, 9 p.m. Bar Standard
The Growlers
$20-$25, 8 p.m Fox Theatre
David Cook
$20-$70, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater
Titwrench
$10, 10 a.m. Glob
Gary Lee Days
Free, 8 p.m. Gary Lee's Motor Club and Grub
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Ray LaMontagne
$45-$65, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Cyndi Lauper
$43-$83, 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre
Post Malone
$27.50/$33, 9 p.m. Gothic Theatre
Balkan Beat Box
$22.50/$25, 8:30 p.m Fox Theatre
Ice Nine Kills
$13-$15, 6 p.m. Marquis Theater
Death Vallry Girls
$8-$10, 9 p.m. hi-dive
