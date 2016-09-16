menu

Skylab, Telluride Blues and Brews, and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

STS9, Ludacris and the Biggest Concerts in Denver This Weekend


Skylab, Telluride Blues and Brews, and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Friday, September 16, 2016 at 5:46 a.m.
By Westword Music
Some of the crowd at last year's Skylab.
Some of the crowd at last year's Skylab.
Miles Chrisinger
Skylab descends on the National Western Complex on Saturday with a stellar lineup that includes Deorro, KSHMR, Markus Schulz, DJ Dan vs Donald Glaude, Bro Safari and more, while the Telluride Blues and Brews Festival kicks off today and features Joe Walsh, Gary Clark Jr., Jason Isbell, Mick Fleetwood Blues Band (who also headlines the Ogden Theatre on Saturday) and more. Def Leppard shares a bill with REO Speedwagon and Tesla at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, the same night as Titwrench, and Cyndi Lauper brings her new country-tinged songs to the Paramount Theatre on Sunday. See the full list of our picks below. 

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Railroad Earth
$39.95-$45, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Telluride Blues & Brews Festival (also September 17 and 18)
$12.50-$40.50, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Sawyer Brown
$20, 8:30 p.m. Grizzly Rose

Mad Professor
$10/$15, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Tab Benoit (also September 17)
$20/$25, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Sound Remedy
$25-$27, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre

Blitzen Trapper
$16-$20, 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater

The Sax Pack
$35-$45, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

Act of Defiance
$12-$15, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater

Arrested Development
$30-$150, 9 p.m. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Yael Naim
$25/$29.50, 8 p.m. eTown Hall

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Def Leppard
$59.50-$79.50, 7 p.m. Pepsi Center

Lotus
$39.75-$75, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Skylab
$50-$100, 7 p.m. National Western Complex

Mick Fleetwood Band
$59.50-$70.50, 7:30 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Clams Casino
$20-$25, 10 a.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Railroad Earth
$25/$40, 9 p.m. Boulder Theater

Q-Bert
$15, 9 p.m. Bar Standard

The Growlers
$20-$25, 8 p.m Fox Theatre

David Cook
$20-$70, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater 

Titwrench
$10, 10 a.m. Glob

Gary Lee Days
Free, 8 p.m. Gary Lee's Motor Club and Grub

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Ray LaMontagne
$45-$65, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Cyndi Lauper
$43-$83, 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre

Post Malone
$27.50/$33, 9 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Balkan Beat Box
$22.50/$25, 8:30 p.m Fox Theatre

Ice Nine Kills
$13-$15, 6 p.m. Marquis Theater

Death Vallry Girls
$8-$10, 9 p.m. hi-dive

